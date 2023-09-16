Megan Thee Stallion Is Bringing Her Voice to ‘Big Mouth’: ‘It’s Getting Real Sexy’

“Your hormone monstress is here!” Megan Thee Stallion announces in a teaser for the new season of Netflix animated series Big Mouth. The rapper voices the titular monstress in the upcoming new season, set to premiere October 20, revealed as her character emerges from a gigantic open mouth and rides down a long tongue like a carnival fun slide.

Videos by American Songwriter

“It’s a big motherfuckin’ deal they got me on the show,” she says in the teaser. “I ain’t gonna lie, it’s getting real sexy.”

[RELATED: Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Reconnect on “Bongos”]

Megan’s acting prowess seems to come naturally, especially as she’ll be playing a cartoon version of a puberty monster version of herself. There’s a lot of room to have fun with it, and from the teaser, it appears she’s having all of it.

Per Deadline, Other guest stars set to hit Big Mouth this season include Lupita Nyong’o, Stephanie Beatriz, Zazie Beetz, Padma Lakshmi, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Billy Porter, Rosie Perez, Brian Tyree Henry, Zach Galifianakis, Randall Park, Chloe Fineman, Beck Bennett, Zach Woods, Mark Duplass, Thandiwe Newton, Paul Scheer, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Jon Daly, and Andy Daly.

Big Mouth began in 2017 as the brainchild of Andrew Goldberg, Nick Kroll, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett. Kroll, who also voices one of the main characters, based the show on his own experiences around puberty and changing bodies, an awkward phase that’s ripe for comedy. That formula has proven worthwhile, as the show is now entering its seventh season.

Megan, meanwhile, just performed her new Cardi B collaboration “Bongos” at the MTV VMAs earlier this week. She also went viral for a backstage clip of her meeting Justin Timberlake at the ceremony and seemingly gesturing a lot during their interaction. This led fans to believe she was yelling at him, and possibly also Timberlake’s *NSYNC bandmate Joey Fatone, who was nearby.

As Megan clarified on social media a few days later, though, everything is good. She posted a video with Timberlake where they’re both smiling and laughing and offered a quick clarification in the caption. “I just talk with my hands lol @justintimberlake love ya,” she wrote.