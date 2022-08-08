Megan Thee Stallion Guest Stars on “P-Valley” as Her Alter-Ego Tina Snow

Megan Thee Stallion makes a guest appearance on tonight’s episode (Aug. 8) of the Starz show P-Valley, playing her cut-throat alter-ego Tina Snow.

The series, which centers around a strip club in the Mississippi Delta, wraps up its second season next week. Adapted from the play, Pussy Valley, the show is created and executively produced by Katori Hall.

Megan has been building on Tina Snow’s storyline since they first debuted her alternate persona on songs like “Big Ole Freak” and “Cognac Queen” in the 2018 Episode Tina Snow.

During her brief cameo, the rapper shrugs off a lavish fur coat as she ascends to the stage at The Pynk to perform alongside J. Alphonse Nicholson’s character, Lil Murda.

“Man, these young n***** ain’t spendin’ like that, finna find me something that’s old,” Tina Snow spits before jumping into a bar with classic Megan humor, “Wit’ your grandaddy, sitting real pretty at the retirement home.”

In addition to her guest starring role, Megan recorded an original song for the second season, “Pressurelicious” which features a verse from Future.

“We have been wanting her to be on the show, whether it was as a rapper, as an actress, from season 1,” Hall told Entertainment Tonight. “With Tina Snow and [Lil Murda] onstage together, it was just this dynamic duo that I really, really am so proud that we were able to pull it off.”

She adds, “When they performed it that day [on set], the crowd went wild. They just couldn’t believe what they were watching and that they were, like, this close from Megan Thee Stallion and Tina Snow.”

(Photo by: Christopher Polk/NBC)