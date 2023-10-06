Megan Thee Stallion Debuts Spunky New Track ‘Out Alpha the Alpha’ from ‘Dicks: The Musical’

Megan Thee Stallion‘s new song shows up on the soundtrack for Dicks: The Musical.

Videos by American Songwriter

The bouncy track, titled “Out Alpha the Alpha,“ is featured on the album supporting the new musical comedy film from distributor A24.

The three-time Grammy-winning artist brings her usual bravado and swagger to the track. She also stars in the film as Gloria Masters, the CEO of the company in which film’s main characters, played by Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson, work.

No stranger to acting roles, Megan is also lending her voice talents to this newest season of Netflix’s animated show Big Mouth.

Dicks: The Musical debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival in September and took home the audience award for the Midnight Madness section. The musical comedy can be seen in select theaters beginning Friday, October 6 and will open nationwide on October 20.

In September, rapper and star Megan Thee Stallion chatted with Complex to discuss some of the plans she has for the future and her friendship with Cardi B.

When asked about her friendship with Cardi B and the music they created, she said, “We’re gonna have enough music that we need to go on tour together. Me and Cardi B going out together will be so amazing. We are already so cool. And I feel like we got similar fans. So if she wanted to do a little EP, I would definitely be so down to do that, but we are making enough music to already have that.”

On her music, she said to the publication, “I am in such an amazing headspace. I’m making music that I really, really love,” she said. “I’m making music that I’m not about to have to fight with anybody about. I’m just excited because I feel like I’ve definitely let the Hotties in on everything that’s happening with me, personally. I feel like I do.”

“Maybe I don’t express it enough. But with this album, I feel like I’m getting to the meat,” she continued. “I’m getting to the bones. It’s my story, and I’m telling it. I’m so excited because it’s just turning the page into like this new chapter of my life and I feel like the Hotties are gonna be so excited to hear it.”

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella