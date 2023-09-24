Megan Thee Stallion Clarifies Justin Timberlake Encounter

After footage of what fans believed was Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake having a backstage argument at the MTV VMAs circulated online, Megan has cleared the air between herself and Timberlake. As it turns out, the rapper was actually just excited to meet the former *NSYNC member.

The viral footage depicts Megan receiving the finishing touches on her hair backstage when she sees Timberlake. Then, Megan begins to talk excitedly, but what she is saying is not clear. A recent interview reveals it was all love.

“I freaking love Justin. First of all, I do not have any apps on my phone social media-wise except for TikTok,” Megan told People about the moment. “But when somebody asked me, ‘Were you fighting with Justin Timberlake?’ I said, ‘Why would you say that? In what world would Megan Thee Stallion be fighting with Justin Timberlake? What are you talking about? I just talk with my hands.’

“So I was telling him, ‘No, I didn’t really get to meet you. This does not count.’ I had my ears in,” Megan continued. “I couldn’t hear what he was really saying, but we talked after and I was like, ‘Oh man, they think I’m back here tussling with Justin Timberlake…’ That is so foolish. I’m like, ‘Dude, we’re just back here trying to bring sexy back. Y’all think we fighting and shit?’”

Previously, a source close to Megan told People what Megan and Timberlake actually said to each other at this year’s VMAs. “He said, ‘It’s so nice to meet you,’ and she said, ‘No, no, this don’t count, this don’t count. We gotta meet proper,’” the source told the publication.

“Meg loves Justin. She was saying, ‘No, no, no, we’ve never met before!'” another source said. “It was their first time meeting and she was excited.”

Megan eventually did have the sit-down meeting with Timberlake she had initially hoped for. On September 13, Megan posted a video depicting her and Timberlake sitting side by side at a venue after the VMAs.

At this year’s VMAs, Megan was nominated for Best Direction, Best Choreography, and Best Art Direction and performed her newest Cardi B collaboration “Bongos.” Also at the show, Timberlake reunited with his former *NSYNC band members to present the award for Best Pop, which was won by Taylor Swift.

Photo by Tina Benitez-Eves