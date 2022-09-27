Megan Thee Stallion Launches Site Compiling Mental Health Resources for Fans

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday / Bad bitches have bad days too / Friday, Saturday, Sunday, bounce back / How a bad bitch always do, raps Megan Thee Stallion in her 2022 hit “Anxiety.”

The rap star has officially confirmed the most real “hot girl shit” you can do is take care of your mental health. Recently launching a new platform, BadBitchesHaveBadDaysToo.com—the website taking its name from the above lyrics—compiles links and contact information for various organizations. Providing an array of resources, including mental health hotlines, groups working specifically with Black, Indigenous, and LGBTQIA+ communities, and organizations offering free therapy, the site seeks to help everyone.

“Hotties! You know how much mental wellness means to me, so I created a hub with resources that can help when you might need a hand,” the artist wrote in a message to fans alongside the launch of the site. “Head to http://badbitcheshavebaddaystoo.com now and check it out. Love y’all so much.”

The rapper understands the importance of mental well-being probably better than most. With a track like “Anxiety” about struggling with mental health, coupled with songs that expound on the death of her mother and her whirlwind experience in the spotlight, the star’s recently released, emotionally-charged sophomore LP, Traumazine, is a heavy one.

The album helped her process her emotions. “I kind of wanted to talk about everything that’s been happening to me since 2019, like since my mom passed,” she told Sirius XM back in August. “I feel like I just kinda worked through it like I never really dealt with it… now I’m coming to a place where it’s all hitting me.”

The star will, however, offer some comedic relief as she is set to perform some tracks from her latest album while also acting as guest host on Saturday Night Live on Oct. 15.

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for MRC)