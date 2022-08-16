Megan Thee Stallion On Writing Her Emotional New Album ‘Traumazine’

As one could probably guess from the title, Megan Thee Stallion’s newest album, Traumazine, bares a heavy emotional weight. Released with just one day’s notice, Traumazine is the highly-anticipated follow-up to Good News, released in 2020.

In an interview with Apple Music 1’s Ebro Darden and Nadeska, Megan talked about writing the intimate record and tapping into touchy subjects.

“I don’t write songs about how I feel; I write songs about how I want to feel,” she told the hosts, pointing out songs like “Body” and “Freak Nasty” as examples. “So I feel like, on this album, it’s probably the first time I figured out how to talk about what I want to say.”

She went on to say that one of the tracks, “Anxiety,” was “supposed to be a journal entry.”

“I feel like this is finally an opportunity for me to put it in music,” she added.

The album touches on a fair amount of intense subjects, including the death of her mother and the past few whirlwind years. The rapper told Sirius XM on Monday (August 15) that she used the album to process her emotions. “I kind of wanted to talk about everything that’s been happening to me since 2019, like since my mom passed. I feel like I just kinda worked through it like I never really dealt with it… now I’m coming to a place where it’s all hitting me.”

Check out both of the interviews below.

Traumazine features three Billboard Hot 100-charting singles so far: “Plan B” (No. 29), the Future-assisted “Pressurelicious” (No. 55), and “Sweetest Pie,” a duet with Dua Lipa (No. 15).

Megan is more than familiar with topping the charts. She secured the No. 1 placement twice in 2020 with the Beyoncé-assisted “Savage” remix and “WAP” with Cardi B.

Ahead of the album’s release, Megan took on a guest role in the Starz series P-Valley, playing her alter-ego Tina Snow. The lead single from Traumazine, “Pressurelicious” debuted on the show’s second season.

The “Plan B” rapper is hot on the festival circuit this summer with appearances slated for Summer Sonic, Reading, Leeds, and more. Find all dates and tickets, HERE.

(Photo by: Christopher Polk/NBC)