Megan Thee Stallion Receives Madame Tussauds Wax Figures in Vegas and New York 

Fans can now snap a photo with Megan Thee Stallion. Madame Tussauds, the world’s greatest wax museum, has unveiled a new human-like sculpture of the platinum-selling rapper. The institution has included the latest exhibit in its Las Vegas and New York locations.

The display became open to the public over the weekend (May 20) in Sin City. The wax figures resemble two of her most iconic looks—a glitzy cowgirl outfit and a newsprint jumpsuit inspired by her Good News album.

The interactive display also features a 10-foot-tall metallic horse, which the 28-year-old singer used as a prop for an impromptu photoshoot. Megan paid a visit to the tourist attraction in Las Vegas to celebrate the grand opening.

“I honestly wanted to kiss myself 😍🤤😂,” she admitted on social media. “Hotties we are officially legendary 😝 go see me at @madametussaudsusa.”

The Instagram carousel features the award-winning vocalist striking several poses alongside the statues that look like a spitting image of her. The characteristics appear real, as it’s almost difficult to determine the musician in the pictures.

“They fr look so real!!” said celebrity makeup artist Cole Carrigan.

“This is so iconic,” shared Riverdale actress Madelaine Petsch.

“Frist slide I dead ass couldn’t tell which was a doll,” added SZA.

The display was created by 20 artists and took approximately six months to complete. While cultivating the exhibition, 200 measures were taken to guarantee “100% accuracy.” While referring back to real-life samples to perfect the piece, they used ten coats of oil-based paint to create a realistic complexion.

Madame Tussauds Head of Marketing, Matthew Clarkson, explained that real-human hair was incorporated into the exhibit.

“Real human hair was individually inserted into the wax, including the eyebrows and eyelashes. The hair was then cut and styled to match the desired look. Megan’s figures then went through a rigorous amount of critiques with key members of the team to achieve sign-off before appearing in the attraction.”

Clarkson continued, “We couldn’t have hoped for more ‘Good News’ than the addition of not one but two Megan Thee Stallion wax figures into our Las Vegas and New York attractions. Everybody here at Madame Tussauds loves her music, confidence, style, and star power which serves as an inspiration to so many.”

The Megan Thee Stallion exhibit will be available for viewing in New York City on May 29. The artwork will have the “WAP” artist sporting a bedazzled bikini, cowboy hat, gauntlets, and a choker.

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for MRC