Megan Thee Stallion & Gunna Headlining Broccoli City Fest 2024: How To Get Tickets

The presale event for Broccoli City Music Festival is finally here, and fans can still get their hands on tickets to the D.C. hip-hop event. Broccoli City’s headliners this year will include Megan Thee Stallion, Gunna, Concrete Family, and Lil Yachty. There will also be a ton of other great artists performing, including Party NextDoor, Sexxy Red, Victoria Monet, Key Glock, and many more.

Little Bacon Bear, Tequila TLK, and Mouse Jones will be hosting this weekend fest. Fans can also expect to see a few great DJ sets as well from Everything Nice, Bo & K-Meta, Jae Murphy, and DJ Flow.

Broccoli City Fest 2024 will start on Saturday, July 27 in Washington, D.C. at Audi Field. The two-day fest will close on Sunday, July 28. The exact setlist or times that doors open have not been announced yet.

There are a ton of presale events happening right now for Broccoli City Fest 2024 through Ticketmaster, including Chase, DC United, Live Nation, venue, and festival presale events.

General on-sale will start on March 22 at 10:00 am EDT. If there are tickets left over after the presale event, it would be wise to see what’s available over at Stubhub. Stubhub is the go-to spot for buying tickets to high-profile festivals that are expected to sell out. Just keep in mind that tickets on Stubhub may be higher or lower in price than face value. It’s worth a shot! Plus, Stubhub is backed by the FanProtect Guarantee. No scams, no fake tickets, no worries.

The Broccoli City Fest presale events won’t last forever. Get your tickets ASAP before they completely sell out.

Saturday, July 27 – Washington, D.C. – Audi Field

Sunday, July 28 – Washington, D.C. – Audi Field

Photo by Matthew Baker

