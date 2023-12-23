‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ to Feature Performances by Jelly Roll, Green Day, Megan Thee Stallion, and More

With 2023 coming to a close, it’s time to start making plans for New Year’s Eve. Those who want to skip the crowds, clubs, and parties are in luck. Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on ABC will offer a night of great music from around the world, including performances from Las Vegas, South Korea, Los Angeles, and Times Square in New York.

Ryan Seacrest returns to host the show and the midnight ball drop from New York for the 19th year in a row. This year, singer/songwriter Rita Ora will share hosting duties with Seacrest. Additionally, Jeannie Mai will host segments from Los Angeles, while Dayanara Torres will be in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Each of the locations will feature live performances from some of today’s biggest stars, plus the lineup will feature nostalgic acts for the millennial crowd.

New Year’s Rockin’ Eve will start at 8 p.m. ET on December 31. It will be broadcast live on ABC and, for the first time, will be simulcast on radio stations across the country. It will also be available on the iHeartRadio app.

Below is a list of artists scheduled to appear and songs they are slated to perform.

New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Los Angeles Lineup

Aqua: “Barbie Girl” and “Doctor Jones”

Elle Goulding

Doechii: “What It Is” and “Persuasive”

Green Day: “Basket Case,” “Welcome to Paradise,” and “Dilemma”

Ludacris: Medley of hits

Loud Luxury x Two Friends and Bebe Rexha

Nile Rogers and CHIC: “Le Freak,” “Everybody Dance,” “Good Times,” and “Get Lucky”

Reneé Rapp and Coco Jones: “Talk Too Much” and “Tummy Hurts”

Janelle Monáe

Paul Russell

Thirty Seconds to Mars

Times Square Lineup

Megan Thee Stallion

Jelly Roll: Medley of hits, “Wild Ones” with Jessie Murph

Sabrina Carpenter: “Nonsense” and “Feather”

Tyla: “Water” and “Truth or Dare”

More Performances

According to ABC News, Post Malone will perform “Chemical” from the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas, K-pop group NewJeans will do “ETA” and “Super Shy” from South Korea, and Ivy Queen will perform from her home country of Puerto Rico.

