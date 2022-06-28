Real hot girl Megan Thee Stallion had one secret ingredient to signing with Roc Nation management—Cheetos.

Megan spoke at the yearly Cannes Lions Festival, the largest event of the marketing community on Thursday (June 23). While speaking, she mentioned that her management contract must include a snack almost as spicy as her.

That’s right, in Roc Nation’s efforts to work with Megan, they had to fulfill her need for Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. And they didn’t fall short of her request, either.

During her “If You’re Not First, You’re Last” panel, the artist said, “Jay-Z walks in the room, and I’m like ‘I didn’t know Jay-Z was coming to my meeting!’ But he comes in the room, and he has like 6 platters of hot cheetos, and he’s like ‘I heard you like hot cheetos,’ and I was sold.”

One of the leading ladies of hip-hop, Megan considers Cheetos to be an “authentic” request to her management deal.

“When I go to a photoshoot or video shoot I have to have Hot Cheetos,” she said. “I always really need to genuinely love it because I need to be authentic. I need to be Megan because if I can’t be Megan, who am I?”

Megan signed with Roc Nation in September 2019, with whom she released her debut album, Good News. She also graduated from Texas Southern University this past December and appeared in a Super Bowl commercial about, you guessed it, Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

The artist is expected to have an upcoming album soon, the release date has yet to be revealed. Her most recent track “Plan B” is said to be on the album. On Sunday (June 27), she won the BET award for Webby Artist of The Year.

Photo by Christopher Polk