Megan Thee Stallion Teases New Album –“It’s For the Hotties”

Hot girl summer can officially begin now that Megan Thee Stallion has confirmed she has new music on the way. The Houston rapper took to her Instagram stories to confirm that her latest album was indeed finished, along with a picture of herself working in the studio.

She wrote a few details about the impending album in the story saying, “So happy abt my album. it’s finished. it’s honest, it’s me, it’s real. it’s for the hotties.”

In another story slide, Stallion also teased a collaboration with fellow Houston artist Sauce Walka, tagging the rapper in the post.

Megan Thee Stallion reveals that her sophomore album is officially finished via IG story. pic.twitter.com/U61ZJQDAy5 — Stallion Access (@stallionaccess) July 27, 2022

In other Stallion news, Megan is the subject of an upcoming documentary series, produced by her management company Roc Nation and Time Studios.

Directed by Nneka Onuorah, the multi-part series on Stallion, real name Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, has no format but will “touch on how Megan overcame various personal hurdles to thrive in her professional career,” according to a descriptor of the show.

Additionally, Megan has confirmed a number of billings in this summer’s festival circuit. The rap phenom is slated for appearances at California’s HARD summer festival, Japan’s Summer Sonic, and the Reading and Leeds Festivals in the U.K.

Intercut between the festival are viewings of her ongoing “Enter Thee Hottieverse” Virtual Reality concert series. The experience allows fans to see Megan perform all of her hits virtually with help of virtual reality headsets made by AmazeVR.

The VR concerts are the only solo Megan concerts that are slated for this year but, fans can rest easy knowing a whole new slew of songs are on their way.

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for MRC)