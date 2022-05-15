Memorial Tribute for Country Music Legend Mickey Gilley Set for Livestream

On May 27, family, friends, and invited guests will gather at the Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre in Branson, Mo. for a special tribute to the late country music legend Mickey Gilley, who died on May 9 at the age of 86.

Seating for the “Celebration of Life” memorial service will be reserved for those closest to the Gilley family with limited seating available to the public on a first-come, first-served basis. Live streaming of “The Celebration of Life” will also be available with more details to come on the official Mickey Gilley Facebook page.

Later this summer, a public memorial for Gilley is also being planned in Pasadena, Texas with a private service in Ferriday, Louisiana, in addition to a public tribute in Nashville during the summer with more details to follow.

Born on March 9, 1936, Gilley’s career began in the 1950s playing bars and clubs and gaining a following in Pasadena with his minor hit “Now I Can Live Again.” Gilley later became known for hits like “Don’t the Girls All Get Prettier at Closing Time,” and “Room Full of Roses,” and often worked alongside cousin Jerry Lee Lewis, who he grew up with in Mississippi.

Jerry Lee Lewis recently led a collection of remembrances from friends, musicians, and more to honor his late cousin.

In lieu of flowers, the Gilley family requests donations to be made to Best Friends Animal Sanctuary HERE or an animal shelter of choice.

Photos: Courtesy of Mickey Gilley Enterprises