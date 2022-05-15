The Rolling Stones Singles from 1963-1966 to Get Reissue

ABKCO Records is set to release The Rolling Stones Singles 1963-1966 in celebration of the legendary band’s upcoming 60th anniversary this year.

Fans can pre-order the collection of songs HERE, which ships on June 10.

The limited-edition set includes reproductions of the first 18 7″ vinyl singles and EP records by the rock band. See the complete list of singles below.

The tracks are all remastered by 12-time Grammy Award-winning engineer, Bob Ludwig. And it will include period-correct picture sleeve art and a 32-page book with extensive liner notes by the band authority, Nigel Williamson. Also included will be rare photos and ephemera, a set of five photo cards, a poster and all will be housed in a hard-shell box.

A companion second vinyl box set in the series, The Rolling Stones Singles 1966-1971, will also be released later this year.

Three extended-play, 7″ records will be included in The Rolling Stones Singles 1963-1966, all of which were originally U.K.-only releases.

The Rolling Stones formed formally in 1962. Since forming, they’ve been one of the most influential rock bands the world has ever seen.

The Rolling Stones Singles 1963-1966 track list:



“Come On” (originally released June 1963)

Side A: Come On

Side B: I Want To Be Loved



“I Wanna Be Your Man” (originally released November 1963)

Side A: I Wanna Be Your Man

Side B: Stoned



The Rolling Stones E.P. (originally released January 1964)

Side A:

Bye Bye Johnny

Money

Side B:

You Better Move On

Poison Ivy



“Not Fade Away” (originally released February 1964)

Side A: Not Fade Away

Side B: Little By Little



“Tell Me” (originally released June 1964)

Side A: Tell Me

Side B: I Just Wanna Make Love To You



“It’s All Over Now” (originally released June 1964)

Side A: It’s All Over Now

Side B: Good Times, Bad Times



Five by Five E.P. (originally released August 1964)

Side A:

If You Need Me

Empty Heart

2120 South Michigan Avenue

Side B:

Confessin’ The Blues

Around and Around



“Time Is On My Side” (originally released September 1964)

Side A: Time Is On My Side

Side B: Congratulations



“Little Red Rooster” (originally released November 1964)

Side A: Little Red Rooster

Side B: Off The Hook



“Heart Of Stone” (originally released December 1964)

Side A: Heart Of Stone

Side B: What A Shame



“The Last Time” (originally released February 1965)

Side A: The Last Time

Side B: Play With Fire



Got Live If You Want It! E.P. (originally released June 1965)

Side A:

We Want The Stones (Live)

Everybody Needs Somebody To Love (Live)

Pain In My Heart (Live)

Route 66 (Live)

Side B:

I’m Moving On

I’m Alright



“(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction”

(US version, originally released June 1965)

Side A: (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction

Side B: The Under Assistant West Coast Promotion Man



“(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction)”

(UK version, originally released August 1965)

Side A: (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction

Side B: The Spider And The Fly



“Get Off Of My Cloud” (US version, originally released September 1965)

Side A: Get Off Of My Cloud

Side B: I’m Free



“Get Off Of My Cloud (UK version, originally released October 1965)

Side A: Get Off Of My Cloud

Side B: The Singer Not The Song



“As Tears Go By” (originally released December 1965)

Side A: As Tears Go By

Side B: Gotta Get Away



“19th Nervous Breakdown” (US version, originally released February 1966)

Side A: 19th Nervous Breakdown

Side B: Sad Day

Photo: Kevin Mazur / Gettyimages