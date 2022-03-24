Metallica Release Series of Live Performance and Documentary Films

Metallica and The Coda Collection have revealed a series of live performances and documentary films covering the band’s 40-year history screening exclusively on the platform in spring 2022.

Under the partnership, seven titles will stream for the first time ever, covering Metallica’s four-decade history. The live performance films will let fans relive some of their most iconic performances throughout the past four decades, kicking off with Cunning Stunts and Orgullo, Pasión, y Gloria: Tres Noches en la Ciudad de México.

The Coda Collection will soon release footage from the Metallica 40th Anniversary LIVE concerts in 2021 at the Chase Center in their hometown of San Francisco. The two separate concert films feature new edits and fully remixed audio around the band’s two sets, which included deep cuts and songs the band had performed live for the first time.

Also in the run of films is A Year and a Half In The Life of Metallica, the 1992 documentary chronicling the creation of the band’s self-titled fifth studio album. Quebec Magnetic is a concert film documenting back-to-back shows at Colisée Pepsi in Quebec City, Canada during the band’s 2009 World Magnetic Tour, while Français Pour Une Nuit showcases the band’s set at Arena of Nîmes in Nîmes, France in 2009.

Coda Collection Schedule of Metallica Films:

March 24 – Cunning Stunts and Orgullo, Pasión, y Gloria: Tres Noches en la Ciudad de México

March 31 – Metallica 40th Anniversary LIVE (Night One)

April 7 – Metallica 40th Anniversary LIVE (Night Two)

April 21 – A Year and a Half in the Life of Metallica

May 19 – Quebec Magnetic

June 9 – Français Pour Une Nuit

Photo by Ross Halfin / Nasty Little Man PR