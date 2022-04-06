Metallica’s Charity Donates $500,000 to Ukrainian Refugees

Metallica’s charity, All Within My Hands Foundation, recently donated $500,000 to help feed Ukrainian refugees. Announced April 4, the rockstars’ foundation made a specific donation to World Central Kitchen, a non-profit that currently provides meals for those who have fled Ukraine.

Founded in 2017, the metalhead-lead charity is “dedicated to creating sustainable communities by supporting workforce education, the fight against hunger, and other critical local services.”

Regarding the foundation’s donation to World Central Kitchen, a member of the band had this to say: “The work that Chef José Andrés and the dedicated World Central Kitchen cooks do on the frontlines in a humanitarian crisis is nothing short of incredible,” said drummer Lars Ulrich. “We are inspired, humbled, and beyond proud to support their teams currently in six European countries serving the millions of Ukrainians who have been forced to leave their homes.”

Ulrich continued, “WCK represents everything that Metallica and our All Within My Hands Foundation stand for by providing meals with dignity and hope worldwide.” World Central Kitchen was founded by Chef José Andrés to provide “meals in response to humanitarian, climate, and community crises.”

In addition to fighting hunger, All Within My Hands also seeks to support workforce education and other critical services. Established in 2019, All Within My Hands Foundation offers the Metallica Scholars initiative. The initiative helps selected schools in need for a $100,000 grant to be used towards building beneficial programs for their institutions.

“Our intended result is that our students receive instruction enabling them to get higher-paying jobs and establish stable careers,” the nonprofit states in their mission statement. “In most cases, this isn’t accomplished by attending school for two years to receive an associate’s degree, but rather the result of a three- or six-month certificate program.”

The group also contributed funds to musicians and crew members in need during the initial days of the coronavirus pandemic. Raising over $350,000, the foundation donated funds to the Bartender Emergency Assistance Program, Feeding America, Direct Relief, and Crew Nation.

A statement posted on Metallica’s official website read: “In the wake of the spread of the coronavirus, the most vulnerable people in our communities need help now more than ever. All Within My Hands is reaching out with four grants totaling $350,000 to organisations dedicated to assisting those hit hard by the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.”

To learn more about the work All Within My Hands does for musicians and community members, visit their website HERE.

Photo Credit: Ross Halfin