Neil Young with Crazy Horse Release New Album ‘Toast’

Toast by Neil Young with Crazy Horse is out now.

The anticipated seven-song album features three previously unreleased songs and comes on the heels of Neil Young with Crazy Horse releasing their track “Timberline” from Toast earlier this month.

Toast was recorded in 2001 at Toast Studios in San Francisco and it is available on CD, double vinyl via The Greedy Hand Store at Neil Young Archives, as well as digitally at the Xstream Store.

The new release marks one of many in a string from Young recently. Head to NYA for further information on Toast and other upcoming releases.

A few months ago, Young wrote about Toast in-depth in his virtual daily newspaper, The Times Contrarian, saying. “The music of Toast is about a relationship. There is a time in many relationships that go bad, a time long before the breakup, where it dawns on one of the people, maybe both, that it’s over. This was that time.”

According to a press statement about the new release, “Toast is heavy and distressed, brimming with electrifying tension.” And Young sums up the album during its dark 13-minute finale “Boom Boom Boom,” singing, All I got is a broken heart, and I don’t try to hide it when I play my guitar.

Fans can check out the latest single release, “Gateway of Love,” below, along with the seven-song album’s track list.

Toast track listing:

1. Quit

2. Standing In The Light of Love

3. Goin’ Home

4. Timberline

5. Gateway of Love

6. How Ya Doin’?

7. Boom Boom Boom