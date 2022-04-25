Mick Jagger Says Machine Gun Kelly, Yungblud Bring “Life” to Rock Music Today

Mick Jagger said artists like Yungblud and Machine Gun Kelly are bringing some “life” back to rock and roll today.

“In rock music you need energy, and there have not been a lot of new rock singers around,” said Jagger, 78, in an interview. “Now there are a few. You have Yungblud and Machine Gun Kelly. That kind of post-punk vibe makes me think there is still a bit of life in rock and roll.”

Machine Gun Kelly recently released his sixth album Mainstream Sellout, and is set to hit the road with Avril Lavigne, along with opening acts Willow, Iann Dior, and Trippie Redd, as well as collaborator Travis Barker on an upcoming arena tour. Yungblud, who recently released the single “The Funeral,” a follow up to his 2020 album Weird!, called Jagger an inspiration in a past interview.

“I’m not arsed about being about for 10 minutes, have a hit song, get a fucking mansion, do too many drugs and kill myself,” said Yungblud. “I want to be doing this until I look like Mick Jagger. He’s still sexy as fuck.”

The Rolling Stones, who recently celebrated the 40th anniversary of their 18th album Tattoo You with a reissue, are set to play a collection of shows in Europe to celebrate the band’s 60th anniversary, and Jagger has no plans of retiring any time soon.

“I am not planning it to be the last tour,” said Jagger. “I love being on tour. I don’t think I would do it if I did not enjoy it. I enjoy going out there onstage and doing my stuff. That is what I do. I want everyone to enjoy themselves and forget the troubles in their lives for a couple of hours and just chill out and have a great afternoon and evening.”

Photo: Kevin Mazur