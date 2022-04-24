New Music Roundup! Hear New Songs From Andrew Bird, Wilco, Korn, Ann Wilson, and More

Hello and welcome back to our running series in which we share with you our favorite new songs and music videos from the week.

Here, we have new tracks from Andrew Bird, Korn, Ann Wilson, Tank and the Bangas, and many more.

So, without further ado, let’s dive into the new music.

1. Andrew Bird

The baroque songwriter and performer and master of the violin released his latest whistling single, “Underlands.” The new single portends a new album, Inside Problems, which is set to drop later this year.

2. SEB

The DIY pop artist, SEB, has released his latest single “SAVE ME.” The new track, which is woozy in the vein of early Kid Cudi tracks, comes out as a precursor to a new EP set for later this year.

3. 3rd Secret

The newest grunge powerhouse in the Pacific Northwest is called 3rd Secret and the group features Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic and Soundgarden’s Kim Thayil and Matt Cameron. The band dropped its music video for their new single, “I Choose Me,” which you can check out in all of its fuzzy glory.

4. Neko Case

The impeccable singer/songwriter Neko Case released a new career retrospective album on Friday, April 22 called Wild Creatures. With it, Case has shared the new single, “Oh, Shadowless,” which you can check out below. Case has a brilliant voice, which she showcases in the new single.

5. Odesza

Sticking in the Pacific Northwest, the electronic band Odesza shared a new single this week. That song, “Better Now,” showcases the moody-yet-delightful sound that has made the band a household name amongst music fans.

6. Wilco

Earlier this week, Wilco announced a big 20th-anniversary reissue of the band’s 2002 album, Yankee Hotel Foxtrot, which will feature 82 previously unreleased tracks. To celebrate the news, the band released a live recording of their hit song “Reservations.”

7. Tank and the Bangas

With a new album set for May, Tank and the Bangas released their latest single earlier this week. That song, “Oak Tree,” is as much a rap hit as it is a psychedelic rock tune. Check out lead singer Tank spit with hot fire in the track below.

8. Ann Wilson

The Heart co-founder and lead singer released a new song this week. That track, “Love of My Life,” is a cover of a Queen song, which Wilson recorded with the help of artist Vince Gill. Check out the new tune from the duo below—damn, their voices are good!—and keep your eyes and ears out for more from Wilson sooner than later.

9. Florence + The Machine

The big-voiced group released its latest single earlier this week. The new track, “Free,” showcases the pulsing, driving, and deep writing that the band’s fans have come to both love and expect from the group. Check out the new tune below and prepare yourself for more from the band soon.

10. Sean Paul

The legendary reggae songwriter and performer Sean Paul released his new single, “No Fear,” earlier this week, ahead of his upcoming album release later this spring. Check out the hip-shaking, head-bobbing new song below and just try not to smile with musical joy. What a distinct voice!

11. Moonalice

The ever-positive San Francisco jam and blues band Moonalice released its latest single and accompanying music video for the song “Turn On Your Love Light,” which you can check out below in all of its harmony and happiness. It’s a joy, truly.

12. Anna Sofia

The gravely voiced burgeoning pop star released her latest track earlier this week. The new song, “Cruel World,” comes with a jarring music video that warps as much as it entertains. For those who love the beautiful-dark dichotomy, which the world offers every moment of every day, then this is your tune!

13. John Carpenter

The king of horror, John Carpenter, released his latest single “Firestarter End Titles,” which he wrote with his longtime music collaborators: his son Cody Carpenter and friend Daniel Davies (son of The Kinks’ guitarist Dave Davies). Check out the new spirited and tense song below, which comes as part of a new soundtrack for a new scary movie from Peacock.

14. Amyl and the Sniffers

Australian band Amyl and the Sniffers performed on Late Night with Seth Meyers earlier this week and offered a rendition of their song “Hertz.” The song has already propelled them to the forefront of many tastemaker conversations (not unlike the U.K. band Wet Leg, of late). Check out the punk rock tune from the band below.

15. Thao

One of our favorite songwriters, performers, and creative minds, Thao, released her newest single earlier this week. The new tune, “Ambition,” features Thao’s signature warbly voice and her penchant for the philosophical. It’s difficult to challenge and delight at once, and yet Thao never ceases to be able to do so.

16. Korn

The ravaging rockers released their newest single this week, “Worst Is On Its Way.” The new song, which shakes your ventricles as much as it does your eardrums, is on the band’s forthcoming new album, Requiem.

17. ZZ Top

The legendary rockers have a new live album set for release this year and the band released its latest cut from the record. That song, “La Grange,” truly rocks. It’s a blues song, famous and delightful. It’s the kind you want to hear as you rev up your truck and conquer the world.

18. PJ Morton

Multi-Grammy-Award-winner PJ Morton has teamed up with a couple of people you may have heard of: Stevie Wonder and the rapper Nas. The trio has created a truly amazing song. The single, “Be Like Water,” is not only a bit of entertaining art but it’s a way of life.

19. Kelis

The popular singer-turned-chef Kelis has released her latest single this week. The song, “Feed Them,” toes the line between music and culinary expertise. And the music video demonstrates the value of a balanced diet (and color palate). We adore this one.

20. Pusha T

One of the biggest names in rap music released his latest album on Friday, April 22. The album, It’s Almost Dry, features the new song “Diet Coke,” which, as the young people say, slaps! Check out the new song below and then enjoy the entire album from the masterful lyricist.

21. Liam Gallagher

The former Oasis frontman released his latest single, “Better Days,” ahead of his forthcoming new solo album, C’mon You Know, which is set to drop on May 27. The new rocker, which you can see below, brings the energy, packs a punch, and reminds us why Liam was (and is) such a stage star.

22. Warpaint

The nuanced indie rock band has released their latest single, “Hips,” ahead of their forthcoming new album, Radiate Like This, which is set to drop on May 6. The song, which you can check out below, lingers and whispers, crawls, and then runs in harmony. It’s thoughtful and inspiring.

23. Ani DiFranco

Today, Ani DiFranco’s debut album, Living in Clip, turned 25 years old. And to celebrate that milestone, DiFranco plans to release a 25th anniversary remastered edition of the landmark double album on July 29th. Ahead of that, she has released the remastered version of her song “Napoleon.”

24. Zach Bryan

The country star released his latest heartfelt track, “Something In The Orange,” which you can check out below, An acoustic-driven song bolstered by harmonica features Bryan’s signature gravely, memorable voice. Check out the video, which showcases some great hand-shot video footage.