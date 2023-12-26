Mick Jagger Welcomes Fans to Who-Ville as He Reads ‘The Grinch’ with His Pup on Christmas Holiday

The Rolling Stones all seem to be enjoying the Christmas holiday, at least judging by the posts that bandmates Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood are sharing on their social media pages. Jagger is looking particularly festive and happy in a photo he posted on his socials.

In the pic, the 80-year-old singer is shown grinning widely as he sits on a couch while reading the Dr. Seuss classic How the Grinch Stole Christmas. The rock icon is sporting a red Hawaiian shirt, with a pair of Christmas-theme sunglasses hanging from his collar, and he’s petting a dog that’s sitting next to him on the couch. A few wrapped presents also can be seen.

The pic is accompanied by the message, “Happy holidays everyone!!”

Keith Richards’ Holiday Message

Meanwhile, Stones guitarist Keith Richards, who turned 80 last week, posted his own holiday message in which he thanks fans for their birthday wishes. The rocker also sends out a Merry Christmas greeting “from South Africa.” The note also features a photo of a grinning Richards wearing a green, red, and yellow jacket and a yellow knit hat.

The post appears to confirm a recent article in the U.K. newspaper The Sun that reported Richards was planning to take a trip to Africa with his family to celebrate his 80th birthday and Christmas.

A source told The Sun, “Keith isn’t afraid of wild beasts and loves seeing them roaming in the wild.”

The source added, “It’s been a dream to do a big holiday with all his family at a luxury resort in Africa and have that once-in-a-lifetime kind of experience all together.”

Ronnie Wood’s Holiday Message

Longtime Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood also shared a holiday message for fans on his socials. Wood’s note reads, “Wishing you all a very Merry Christmas!” and features the music video for his 2021 duet version of “Blue Christmas” with Andrea Corr. He also includes a link where you can stream and download the track.

The Rolling Stones’ Chart Milestone and Tour Plans

The Rolling Stones ended 2023 on a high note, as their latest album, Hackney Diamonds, returned to the top of the U.K. albums chart this past week, making it the band’s first-ever U.K. Christmas Number 1 album. Hackney Diamonds previously spent a week at the top of the chart after it was released in October.

As previously reported, The Rolling Stones will launch a 2024 North American tour in support of Hackney Diamonds in the spring. The 19-date trek runs from an April 28 show in Houston through a July 17 concert in Santa Clara, California.

Tickets for the dates are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.

