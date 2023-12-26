In True Kenny Chesney Fashion, the Country Star Wishes Fans a Merry Christmas During a Festive Beach Outing

Kenny Chesney took to Twitter/X on Christmas Day to wish his fans happy holidays from none other than a balmy beach. With the sound of the ocean in the background and blue skies above him, Chesney recorded a video wishing everyone Merry Christmas while wearing a festive Santa hat and short sleeves.

“Hey everyone, I just want to wish you and your family and your friends and everybody the best Christmas ever,” he said. “Full of joy, full of friendship, full of love. Merry Christmas everybody.”

Chesney looked to be somewhere tropical and warm this Christmas, and fans gathered in the comments to wish him happy holidays in return. Some fans shared where they were going to catch him live next year, while others shared some beachy emojis and Christmas wishes. One fan posted a meme of Kenny Chesney asking for “a real good tan” for Christmas.

Merry Christmas everyone 🎄 pic.twitter.com/r06uMML1CC — Kenny Chesney (@kennychesney) December 25, 2023

Kenny Chesney’s Fans Urge Him to Purchase Closing Bar

Recently, Chesney’s fans asked him to come to the aid of a bar that was in danger of closing. Chesney featured The Quiet Mon Pub in the U.S. Virgin Islands on the title track of his 2005 album Be As You Are, and when he learned the bar would be closing after 25 years, he made a heartfelt post about it on social media. His fans, however, urged him to buy the bar and stop it from closing down.

“Saying goodbye to a chapter of my island life when I say goodbye to the Quiet Mon pub,” he wrote on Instagram. “Some nights I remember, some nights are hazy. But all nights spent there are branded in my soul and heart forever.” The accompanying video featured Chesney playing guitar in the bar as a last tribute.

One fan wrote in response, “Kenny, If you wanna purchase the place… I’ll take one for the no-shoes nation and come manage and run it for ya.” Another urged him to purchase it, while others criticized him for not doing anything about it. “He could pay cash for it and not even notice,” one fan commented. “Don’t get on and cry making some sappy post about how it’s your favorite place when you easily have the resources to keep it going.”

There is no update on whether or not Chesney purchased the bar or had any plans to. Fans were still adamant that he do something, but it remains to be seen if The Quiet Mon Pub will return to business or close down for good.

