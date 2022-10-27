Mick Mars, Mötley Crüe Guitarist, Retires from Touring

Update: 10/27/22:

Mötley Crüe and John 5 released statements regarding Mick Mars’ retirement:

“While change is never easy, we accept Mick’s decision to retire from the band due to the challenges with his health. We have watched Mick manage his Ankylosing Spondylitis for decades and he has always managed it with utmost courage and grace.

“To say ‘enough is enough’ is the ultimate act of courage. Mick’s sound helped define Mötley Crüe from the minute he plugged in his guitar at our very first rehearsal together. The rest, as they say, is history. We’ll continue to honor his musical legacy.

We will carry out Mick’s wish and continue to tour the world as planned in 2023. No doubt will it take an absolutely outstanding musician to fill Mick’s shoes so we are grateful that our good friend, John 5 has agreed to come on board and join us moving forward. We’ll see all you Crüeheads out on the road!”

–Vince, Tommy & Nikki

“I’m honored to carry on Mick’s legacy and am looking forward to playing these songs.”

–John 5

——————————————–Original Story 10/27/72 ———————————————–

Mick Mars, founding guitar player for the party rock band Mötley Crüe, has announced that he’s retiring from touring, according to an official statement from the band that was released on Wednesday night (October 26).

Mars will stay with the band, remaining an official member, presumably to write and record. But the road, for the musician, is no longer.

The news comes as Mötley Crüe recently announced a new headlining world tour with Def Leppard in 2023—one seemingly without Mars.

Mars says he is making the move due to his ongoing battle with the health issue, Ankylosing Spondylitis (A.S.), a type of arthritis that causes inflammation in the joints and ligaments of the spine.

Mötley Crüe recently finished a big North American tour with Def Leppard that had been postponed for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to reports, that string of dates was a big success, grossing nearly $175 million in ticket sales.

The band shared the news of Mars’ status with Variety, saying, “Mick Mars, co-founder and lead guitarist of the heavy metal band Mötley Crüe for the past 41 years, has announced today that due to his ongoing painful struggle with Ankylosing Spondylitis (A.S.), he will no longer be able to tour with the band. Mick will continue as a member of the band, but can no longer handle the rigors of the road. A.S. is an extremely painful and crippling degenerative disease, which affects the spine.”

Rumors are that Rob Zombie guitarist John 5 will take over Mars’ spot on the band’s upcoming tour. Though John 5 has already said those stories are “just a rumor.”

On the upcoming 2023 tour, the two rock groups are slated to hit cities in South America, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and more this coming year.

The new slate of gigs kicks off on February 18 in Mexico City. Later in the spring, they hit South America as well as the U.K.

“We had an incredible time playing The Stadium Tour in North America this summer and we truly can’t wait to take the show around the globe with The WORLD Tour in 2023,” stated Mötley Crüe when announcing the upcoming global tour dates. “Crüeheads in Latin America and Europe: Get ready!!”

Fans can get tickets on October 28, with pre-sales starting October 25. For Mexico and South America, tickets will go on sale on October 27, with pre-sales starting October 21.

Check out a promo video for the shows below.



02/18 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol (Tix)

02/21 – Monterrey, MX @ Estadio Banorte (Tix)

02/25 – Bogota, CO @ Parque Simon Bolivar

02/28 – Lima, PE @ Estadio Nacional

03/03 – Santiago, CL @ Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida

03/07 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque

03/09 – Curitiba, BR @ Estádio Couto Pereira

03/11 – Porto Alegre, BR @ Arena do Grêmio

05/22 – Sheffield, UK @ Bramall Lane (Tix)

05/25 – Mönchengladbach, DE @ SparkassenPark

05/27 – Munich, DE @ Koenigsplatz (Tix)

05/29 – Budapest, HU @ MVM Dome

05/31 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena Kraków (Tix)

06/02 – Prague, CZ @ Prague Rocks * (Tix)

06/03 – Hannover, DE @ Expo Plaza (Tix)

06/07 – Solvesborg, SE @ Sweden Rock Festival *

06/09 – Hyvinkää, FI @ RockFest *

06/11 – Trondheim, NO @ Trondheim Rocks * (Tix)

06/14 – Copenhagen, DK @ Copenhell *

06/18 – Dessel, BE @ Graspop Metal Meeting *

06/20 – Milan, IT @ Ippodromo SNAI San Siro (Tix)

06/23 – Lisbon, PT @ Passeio Maritimo de Alges

06/24 – Rivas-Vaciamadrid, ES @ Auditorio Miguel Ríos (Tix)

06/27 – Thun, CH @ Stockhorn Arena

07/01 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium (Tix)

07/02 – Lytham, UK @ Lytham Festival * (Tix)

07/04 – Dublin, Ireland @ Marlay Park (Tix)

07/06 – Glasgow, UK @ Hampden Park (Tix)

*festival appearance

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation