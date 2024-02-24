Watch Shane Gillis Join Zach Bryan for Perfectly Awkward “Revival” Performance

If Zach Bryan and Shane Gillis singing live to an audience was on your 2024 bingo card, congratulations!

Shortly before Super Bowl Sunday earlier this month, Las Vegas was packed with people ready to celebrate the big game. One pregame event that brought in quite a crowd was the Bud Light Backyard Tour at the Cosmopolitan Hotel. The 3,000-attendee event had a ton of fantastic performers, including Leon Bridges and Zach Bryan.

Following the event, Tiktok blew up with video footage of one particular moment in the night that had fans of Zach Bryan fawning. Bryan was set to perform his hit song “Revival.” He decided to call one incognito audience member on stage: comedian Shane Gillis.

He made his way to the stage, clearly both extremely uncomfortable and extremely excited. As one user on TikTok put it, “Shane Gillis knows he’s awkward and embraces it.” The pair performed the song together. Gillis belted out the iconic line, “Baptize me in a bottle of Beam, put Johnny on the vinyl!”

Is Shane Gillis Making a Comeback to SNL?

In addition to being invited on stage by country music’s current honky-tonk fixation, Gillis continues to cement himself as one of the biggest stars in comedy.

Gillis has since released his first special on YouTube, launched a successful record-breaking podcast via Patreon, and released a Netflix special. The rising comedian will be invited back to host SNL tonight, despite his rocky history with the show, for what is bound to be a hilarious episode.



Gillis was previously dropped from SNL in 2019 for comments the show deemed “offensive, hurtful, and unacceptable.”

(photo via @ma_1011_ on TikTok)

