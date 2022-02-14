Mickey Guyton Dazzles During National Anthem Performance at Super Bowl LVI

It was a moment she’ll never forget. Country music singer Mickey Guyton stood before millions of football fans to perform the National Anthem just prior to Super Bowl LVI on Sunday evening (Feb. 13)

The “Black Like Me” singer took the field dressed in a form-fitting royal blue dress and belted out the “The Star-Spangled Banner” with what seemed like ease. Guyton’s strong vocals hit all the right notes, as she was backed by a choir.

The 38-year-old mother of one recently shared what it means to her to be able to sing the National Anthem on one of the biggest moments in sports.

“It’s Black History Month, and a black country singer gets to sing the national anthem at the Super Bowl. Wow,” Guyton told The NY Post. “This is a huge moment for me. It’s a huge moment for black people. And I want to represent that in the best possible way that I can.”

Watch Guyton’s performance below.

Following her performance, Guyton took to Instagram to thank those around her.

“Look at God. None of this would be possible without this incredible group of people and community that surrounds me. Thank you for lifting me up and holding me down. Love you all. 💙”

