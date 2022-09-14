Mickey Guyton is the First Musical Guest on Jennifer Hudson’s New Talk Show, Performs “Somethin’ Bout You”

This week, EGOT holder, Jennifer Hudson launched her very own daytime television talk show on Fox, The Jennifer Hudson Show.

For her first musical performance guest, Hudson tapped Grammy-nominated country star, Mickey Guyton, who performed on Tuesday (September 13), offering a rendition of the song, “Somethin’ Bout You.”

“Loved being a part of @IAMJHUD’s amazing new show!” Guyton shared on social media after the performance. “Thanks for having me! What an honor to be the first musical guest.”

“We loved having you!” The Jennifer Hudson show responded. “Thank you for doing us the honor of being the first person to perform on our stage!”

See the stirring full performance below.

Also during the show, Guyton sat down on the sofa with Hudson to talk about all things music, creative inspirations, and… fast food!

“My grandma was born in Riesel, Texas,” Guyton explained. “There’s, like, nobody there. And she loved Dolly Parton. Whenever I would go to her house, I would look at all of her Dolly Parton VHS tapes. That’s aging me right there! But they were VHS tapes.”

The audience laughed as Guyton continued.

We loved having you! 💜 Thank you for doing us the honor of being the first person to perform on our stage! 🎶 https://t.co/Zt91jqBM3a — The Jennifer Hudson Show (@JHudShow) September 13, 2022

“She loved southern movies, so I always watched Steel Magnolias and she also had Dolly Parton-Kenny Rogers duet, VHS tapes in her house. And that’s what I watched. But it was actually LeAnn Rimes, who I saw at Texas Rangers baseball games singing the National Anthem before she was LeAnn Rimes. That made me fall in love with that.

“She was like… I loved her. Along with Whitney Houston, along with Mariah Carey, and all that. But LeAnn Rimes was someone that was close to my age that I saw, like, I can do that, too.

Then Hudson busted out the big question. The two singers have a history of working in fast food. Hudson used to work at Burger King, she says. Guyton put her head between her knees in faux shame.

“Taco Bell was my first job, y’all!”

The audience roared.

See the whole clip below.

Mickey Guyton (Photo UMG)