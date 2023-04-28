Miguel Drops First Song of 2023

California R&B darling Miguel is back. On Thursday (April 27), he released his new single “Give It To Me,” his first output of the year.

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

“Give It To Me” is fully produced by esteemed instrumentalist Snoop DeVille, best known for work on songs like “Poetic Justice” by Kendrick Lamar and Drake and “Calm Down” by Busta Rhymes. The main attraction for Miguel’s latest offering is surely the hook, where his pristine singing voice curiously, but successfully blends with DeVille’s eclectic drums.

I like what you got, I like what you got

Yeah I like what you got, would you give it to me?

Yeah I like what you got, I like what you got

I like what you got, would you give it to me?

Throughout the track’s three verses, Miguel croons to an unnamed lover about being her guilty pleasure. While he knows she should be attending to more important matters, he pleads to her for her attention.

You’ve been so tied up in your mind these days, I know

A sweet distraction might be what you need to glow

Your body on inferno, inferno, your mind on my, my, my

But you deserve to let go, to let go, to let yourself unwind

“Give It To Me” is the first solo release from Miguel since his 2021 EP Art Dealer Chic 4. Additionally, his most recent full-length album came in the form of War & Leisure in 2017, which became his third LP to land in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart. Hits like “Come Through and Chill” with J. Cole and “Banana Clip” made the album a fan favorite in Miguel’s discography,

It’s currently unclear if “Give It To Me” serves as a promotional single for an impending project. But, with Miguel’s “SUMMER LOADING” caption on the Instagram announcement post for the song, perhaps fans can expect more music from the 37-year-old soon. Until then, check out “Give It To Me” below.