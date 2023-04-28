Gayle Shares Advice She Received from Taylor Swift

Written by John Mendelsohn

Grammy-nominated Nashville musician Gayle, 18, has opened up to Teen Vogue about how Taylor Swift has helped her learn how to not be affected by haters. Gayle revealed that she and Swift had great conversations backstage at award shows and while touring together, where Swift gave her some advice that has really stuck.

Gayle reminisced with the outlet on a memory she had of an inspirational conversation between herself and Swift.

“She’s like, ‘Baby child. Come on,” said Gayle. “What controversy could you have had for the five minutes you’ve been making music?’ And that’s true. That’s fair. It was really, really nice for her to say, when I’ve told her my biggest, deepest worries, she’s like, ‘You’re right. And it’s fine.’”

Gayle continued on, saying that Swift’s advice impacted her in her day-to-day life. She added, “[I had to decide] if I won’t take advice from you, I won’t take criticism from you. I can’t not give it all I got just because I’m scared of the possibility of people not liking it. … My music, at the very least, is supposed to make you feel something. If it’s hatred, you’re still feeling something. I’m still winning a little bit. I’ll take it.”

Gayle also recalled the moment that the 12-time Grammy winner asked her to tour with her when they met at the 2022 Nashville Songwriter Association International awards ceremony.

“She was like, ‘Oh my God, are you touring? Do you tour?’ I’m like, ‘Oh my God. Yeah, I do tour,’ She’s like, ‘Oh my God, are you touring next year?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, I am.’ She’s like, ‘That’s amazing. Do you open up for people?’ I don’t know why my dumb a– said this, but I was like, ‘I open up for people who ask me to open up for them.’ She was like, ‘I’ll call you.’ I was like, oh my God, I’m going to die.”

Gayle’s hit single “ABCDEFU” first reached popularity when it went viral back in 2021. The song has since reached No.1 on Billboard Global 200 and earned the young singer a 2023 Grammy nomination for Song of the Year.

Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images