Miko Marks is teaming up with the Fisk Jubilee Singers for a reimagined version of her lively song, “Jubilee.” The song was originally featured on Marks’ 2022 album, Feel Like Going Home. On Friday (October 13), Marks released a new version featuring the legendary Fisk Jubilee Singers from Fisk University, an HBCU in Nashville.

In a video directed by Shannon Sanders, Marks takes fans inside the studio as she records the track surrounded by several members of the Jubilee Singers: Evan Acklin Kim Fleming Zoe Fraizer Jordan Holland Jermaine Johnson MarQo Patton, and Victoria Sanders. The video captures the upbeat energy of the recording experience as their voices lift up the words, We know in our minds / What we felt in our blood / The equation is a lie / And a reckoning’s gonna come…Jubilee / All will be forgiven / Jubilee.

“It gave me hope that as I move through the ever-changing world that we live in, all will be well and I will make it to the place of peace, strength, and happiness,” Marks says in a press release about the song that she describes as, “A true reflection of my inner thoughts.” “It was a privilege to sing with this world-renowned choir,” she added on Instagram. “Another labor of love is coming your way!”

Marks and the Jubilee Singers debuted the collaboration live on the Grand Ole Opry on October 13. The Fisk Jubilee Singers originated in 1871 and mostly performed spirituals. In 2021, the historic group won their first Grammy Award for Best Roots Gospel Album for Celebrating Fisk! The 150th Anniversary Album.

“Jubilee” is the first single from a deluxe version of Feel Like Going Home that’s slated for release in 2024. Marks recently teamed up with Rissi Palmer for their 2023 single, “Still Here.” The two also co-headlined a tour in 2023.

Photo Courtesy Brooklyn Basement Records