Old Dominion Travel Down ‘Memory Lane’ on New Album

Old Dominion are ready to explore Memory Lane, and they’re bringing a couple of their peers with them. On Monday (August 14), the CMA Award-winning band of Matthew Ramsey, Brad Tursi, Trevor Rosen, Geoff Sprung and Whit Sellers announced the release of their new album, Memory Lane, coming October 6.

The album was preceded by the eight-song EP of the same name in June 2023. All eight songs are featured on the new album, in addition to 10 others, including a pair of collaborations. OD teams up with Blake Shelton on a reimagined version of “Ain’t Got a Worry” that closes out the album. Among the new titles are “A Million Things,” “Different About You” and “Both Sides of the Bed.”

The band has crossed paths with Shelton before, as Rosen co-wrote his 2015 hit, “Sangria.” When OD sent Shelton a list of songs to choose from to be a featured artist on, he hand-selected “Ain’t Got a Worry.”

“When Blake started talking about us, it was a little surreal. But it was also cool,” Ramsey says in a press release. “Funny thing is: if we’d really looked at the songs, of course, he did. That’s exactly how Blake lives.”

They also have a duet with rising star Megan Moroney on “Can’t Break Up Now” that will be released on Friday (August 18). “Megan’s a really intuitive singer, but she’s also a very smart songwriter – and she came at this song from what was being said, how the melody rises and kind of blew our minds!” Ramsey praises. “I think we all loved the way she creates a song, her sense of how notes flow, but she’s both songwriter/singer who came in and pushed this song to almost a scene from a movie.”

The band’s most recent single, the title track of the album, went No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

Memory Lane Track List:

“Stay Drunk”

“A Million Things”

“Memory Lane”

“Different About You”

“Can’t Break Up Now” with Megan Moroney

“I Should Have Married You”

“Both Sides of the Bed”

“How Good Is That”

“Some Horses”

“Easy To Miss”

“Sleep Without Drinking”

“Beautiful Sky”

“Love Drunk and Happy”

“Aint Got A Worry”

“Easier Said With Rum”

“Hot Again”

“Freedom Like You”

“Ain’t Got A Worry” with Blake Shelton

