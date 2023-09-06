Miley Cyrus Reveals Anxiety-Fueled Visions After Losing Home to Wildfires During ‘Black Mirror’ Filming

In an installment of her Used to Be Young series on TikTok, Miley Cyrus opened up about losing her house to a wildfire while filming Black Mirror. According to the singer, the combination of the two events caused her to have anxiety-fueled visions.

Cyrus appeared on season five of the Twilight Zone-esque show. She played pop star Ashley O who, at one point, is strapped to a gurney while suffering a mental breakdown.

While Cyrus was giving it all she had filming in South Africa, her house in Malibu was one of many houses burnt to the ground by the Woolsey fire in California.

“Like probably two or three years later, after this happened, I didn’t understand, but I would have this anxiety attack with a vision attached – that I would be strapped down to a gurney,” Cyrus said in the TikTok. “So I would have these dreams any time I would go to perform.

“I thought that was just an anxious vision that made no sense, but actually, as my house was burning down, I was strapped to a gurney with my hands locked in handcuffs, strapped to a bed,” she continued.

Despite the heartbreaking natural disaster, Cyrus continued to film the Black Mirror episode. In the TikTok, Cyrus watched a clip of her performing as the fictional pop singer before noting, “Found out my house had burnt to the ground, this was the next day. The show must go on.”

Cyrus lived in her Malibu home with her ex-partner Liam Hemsworth. At the time of the fire, Cyrus wrote on Twitter, “Completely devastated by the fires affecting my community. I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that’s all that matters right now.”

She also nodded to the fire in her smash hit “Flowers.” Built a home and watched it burn, she sings in the opening verse.

Check out the Black Mirror installment of Cyrus’ Used to Be Young series, below.

