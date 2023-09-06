Diddy Will Receive the Global Icon Award at the MTV VMAs

This week, MTV announced that Diddy will receive the Global Icon Award at the 2023 Video Music Awards. The ceremony will be broadcast live from New Jersey’s Prudential Center and will air on MTV on September 12. The awards show will also be available to stream on Paramount+.

Videos by American Songwriter

The Global Icon Award honors an artist who has made an impact on a global scale. Diddy is the third artist to receive the award after the Red Hot Chili Peppers in 2022 and the Foo Fighters the year prior. In the past, Diddy has been the recipient of two Moon Person awards at the VMAs, and he also hosted the show in 2005.

[RELATED: Diddy Gives Publishing Rights Back to Label Signees—Notorious B.I.G., Faith Evans and More]

In addition to the Global Icon Award, Diddy will perform at the show as well. It’ll be his first time performing back on the VMA stage since 2005.

At this year’s VMAs, Diddy is nominated for four additional awards for Hip Hop Video, R&B Video, and two collaborations. The show will feature performances by Demi Lovato, Karol G, Måneskin, Lil Wayne, and Stray Kids. Taylor Swift holds the most nominations at this year’s Video Music Awards, coming in with eight. SZA is close behind with six nominations.

Diddy recently turned down a six-figure deal and returned publishing rights over to the artists of Bad Boy Records, the record label he founded in 1993. According to Variety, the rapper and actor “decided to reassign his Bad Boy publishing rights back to all Bad Boy artists and writers who helped build Bad Boy into the powerhouse it is today.”

HE also recently donated $1 million to the Jackson State University Development Foundation. “I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for HBCUs. It is my honor and my responsibility to support the HBCUs! The work they are doing is to be commended!” Diddy wrote on Instagram. “My grandmother raised me to sow my seed in my community and that’s what I’m going to continue to do!!”

Diddy also donated another $1 million to the founders of the Earn Your Leisure entrepreneurship podcast. “I’m thrilled to join forces with Earn Your Leisure,” Diddy said. “We’re going beyond discussing finances and taking action to demystify the world of investing for our community.”

Audience members can vote for their favorite artists to win at the VMAs through vote.mtv.com. Voting is open until September 12.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio