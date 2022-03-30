Miranda Lambert Announces Las Vegas Residency

Fresh off of her Entertainer of the Year win at the Academy of Country Music Awards, Miranda Lambert is returning to Las Vegas to headline her own residency—Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency.

The live performance will include her hit songs off of her seven No. 1 albums as well as her forthcoming project, Palomino, set for release on April 29. Lambert will kick off the residency on Sept. 23, 2022, at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino for a run of 24 shows. (See dates below)

“When you’ve been touring as long as I have, there’s something really creative about imagining a residency in a city like Las Vegas,” shares Lambert in a statement. “I’ve had a lot of fun designing our sets, merchandise and clothing, and boot lines – and even my place on Broadway in Nashville, Casa Rosa – so, this opportunity allows me to lean in a bit more into that side of myself and think about how to really bring country music to life in this room. I think everyone will like what we’ve dreamed up. I’m really excited about this!”

Tickets go on sale to the public starting Thursday, April 7 at 10 a.m. PT. Fan club members will have access to a presale starting Friday, April 1 at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets may be purchased online at ticketmaster.com/mirandavegas. All shows are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. PT.

“Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency” Dates:



September 2022: 23, 24, 28, 30

October 2022: 1, 5, 7, 8

November 2022: 26, 27, 30

December 2022: 3, 4, 8, 10, 11

March 2023: 24, 25, 30

April 2023: 1, 2, 6, 8, 9

Photo Credit: Robert Ascroft for foureleven . agency