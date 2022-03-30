Brandi Carlile to Guest-Host ‘Ellen’, Allison Russell Set as Musical Guest

What can’t Brandi Carlile do?

The Grammy Award-winner and New York Times best-selling author announced that she’ll be guest-hosting the popular daytime talk show, Ellen, on Friday (April 1).

Carlile took to Twitter to share the news to her legions of fans, writing on the popular social media platform: “I can’t believe I’m saying this… but I’m GUEST hosting @TheEllenShow! What was I thinking?? Lol I’m terrified but it’s also exhilarating! I will be joined by absolute legends @aliciakeys@BillieJeanKing and @outsidechild13 Pray for me”

As Carlile noted, she will be joined by guests musician Alicia Keys and former tennis star Billie Jean King, as well as Grammy-nominated singer (and Carlile fave) Allison Russell.

Carlile has long raved about Russell’s songwriting, performing, and upcoming book release. The two have collaborated on stage several times.

Keys, who needs no introduction, is one of the biggest names in music and a multi-time Grammy Award winner.

King is a hero for many, an activist, and one of the most accomplished female tennis stars of all time.

Said Russell via Facebook: “And now it can be told. The Queen of All Our Dreams #brandicarlile is hosting an episode of @theellenshow ‘s final season wsg (sic) the iconic @aliciakeys and @billiejeanking — and I get to be the musical guest joined by these brilliant goddesses: @moniqueladora & @itschauntee aka @sistastrings @larissamaestro aka @mztza_mztza @joyclarkmusic @mandyferguitar aka @swaywild @beth_goodfellow This is NOT an April Fool’s joke, I swear – this is really happening 4/1/2022 – mark your calendars #herstory in the making. Meeting our #sheroes and living our dreams We ADORE you, Brandi”

Ellen, which is hosted by famed comedian Ellen DeGeneres, is one of the most popular shows on television. However, its host has recently said she will be stepping down from her post. Jennifer Hudson had thrown her name in as a replacement, but she is set to host a new daytime show on Fox.

The odds on favorite now for DeGeneres’ replacement is musician Kelly Clarkson. Though who will fill her shoes is yet to be known.

Perhaps it will be Carlile. Though the musician has a number of other pots on the stove, so to speak, including a possible job fronting the reformed Seattle-born band, Soundgarden, along with her many successful solo projects.

Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images