Miranda Lambert Delivers Fiery New Video for Her Latest Single “Wranglers”

Miranda Lambert released “Wrangler” as the first single from her forthcoming album on May 17. Today (June 13), she released the official music video for the vengeful new single. Watch the Trey Fanjoy-directed epic below.

Videos by American Songwriter

The video opens with Lambert and a small group of gal pals coming to the aid of heartbroken friend. As the conversation unfolds, viewers learn that her man left her after a big fight and gave her an address to ship his belongings to. Unfortunately for him, shipping is expensive and Lambert loves setting things on fire.

[RELATED: Miranda Lambert Brings Back the Vengeful Energy of “Kerosene” on Fiery New Track “Wranglers”]

Fire and revenge have been part of Lambert’s music since the beginning. Her first Platinum-selling single saw her teaching a harsh lesson with fire. The video for the song ended in a house burning down. Then, there was her first top 10 hit, “Gunpowder & Lead” which saw her getting revenge on an abusive partner. “Wranglers” carries on the fiery vengeful tradition.

The new video and “Kerosene” have more in common than fire and attitude, though. Eagle-eyed fans will notice that she uses the same fuel can and matches to set things alight in the “Wranglers” video that she did in the “Kerosene” video. Press materials note that they’re replica props meant to connect the videos.

Miranda Lambert on “Wranglers”

Audra Mae, Evan McKeever, and Ryan Carpenter co-wrote “Wranglers” for Miranda Lambert. According to press materials, the idea for the song came to Mae after a “real-life woman-to-woman” conversation with Lambert.

[RELATED: Miranda Lambert Shares Details on Her “Very Country” New Album, Talks Returning to Her Texas Roots]

Lambert talked about the song upon its release. “’Wranglers’ is a classic tale of a woman taking her power back. I think we can all identify with the character in this song because we have all had a time in our life where we needed to find our strength and also get a little revenge on someone who did us wrong or hurt us,” she said. “I think the songwriters nailed it,” she added.

Lambert went on to say, “I am so proud to sing this song. It feels like it could have been on the same record as ‘Gunpowder & Lead’ in a lot of ways. Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned is a pretty powerful statement, and the way it’s written, you can tell we’re not kidding.”

Featured Image by Cooper Norland