“Y’all Are Ruining It”: Wife of Country Frontman Issues a PSA to Fans, Tells the Negative Nancies to STFU

Sam Canty’s wife is speaking out about an unpleasant trend at shows. Kelsi Canty, Treaty Oak Revival’s frontman’s wife, recently took to TikTok to shame fans for throwing things at the band on stage.

Kelsi’s impassioned rant came after her husband walked off stage during an Indiana show. That night, he spent quite a bit of time dodging beers and beer cans that audience members threw onto the stage.

Kelsi started her video by sharing a clip of the moment, before using a water bottle to demonstrate how to properly give yourself a beer shower at a concert.

“You’re supposed to throw it over your f**king head and drop it on the ground,” she explained. “Is that hard? I’m sorry. Is it hard? This is why there are plastic cups now instead of bottles, because of you guys.”

Of her husband and the rest of the band, Kelsi said, “They are literally giving it their all, performing for you guys, giving you the best concert that you can [get], and y’all are ruining it for them by throwing stuff at them.”

“It’s just not cool, and it’s not nice,” she said. “Do you want me to throw something at you? ‘Cause I f**king will.”

Treaty Oak Revival’s Sam Canty Speaks Out About Rowdy Crowds

Some fans online argued that the audience’s antics began because Treaty Oak Revival gave out beer showers each night while performing “Boomtown.” Kelsi, though, was not convinced.

“For the comments on that video saying that they’ve encouraged it, they’ve done this to themselves, shut the f**k up,” she said. “They never once have encouraged you guys throwing s**t at them on stage. Never once.”

“They have encouraged you guys to throw beer over your head [and] drop your s**t on the ground or a trash can,” Kelsi added. “… For the lesson of the day: throw your beer, drop it on the ground, quit throwing s**t at them on stage.”

During a December appearance on the TL’s Road House podcast, Sam spoke out against the practice.

“Our thing has always been the beer shower thing. I’ve been to festivals where they do it. They hold it up over their heads, and they swing it around in a circle, and then you just the thing on the ground,” he said. “The whole thing where it just turned into throwing full cans and cups and stuff [became more dangerous]. It’s got a little bit more weight to it.”

Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage