Miranda Lambert Releases First Signature Guitar

Miranda Lambert is experiencing another career highlight as she releases her new custom-made guitar. The country superstar is teaming up with iconic guitar brand Gibson on her first signature guitar, Gibson Miranda Lambert Bluebird, available now.

Named after Lambert’s 2019 chart-topping hit, “Bluebird,” the indigo-hued acoustic guitar features delicate drawings of bluebirds and bluebonnets (the state flower of Lambert’s native Texas) underneath the sound hole. The guitar is a variation of the Gibson Hummingbird model and was hand-crafted at the Gibson Acoustic factory in Bozeman, Montana.

“I have been playing Gibson acoustic guitars for so long now, so to be able to partner with such an iconic brand to create my own version of the classic Hummingbird is a dream come true,” Lambert says in a press release. “I hope this encourages musicians everywhere – especially young girls – to pick up a Bluebird and chase the same dream that guitars have made come true for me.”

“At Gibson, we’re always seeking ways to lift up the voices of artists who have shaped the sound of genres, and Miranda is a trailblazing artist that represents the best that country music has to offer,” adds Director, Cultural Influence-North America at Gibson Brands Codey Allen. “Her immense talent, authenticity, and dedication to the craft of songwriting, as well as her unwavering commitment to encourage more girls and women to play guitar are what inspired us to create the Miranda Lambert Bluebird Acoustic guitar.”

Lambert recently released a duet,” If You Were Mine,” with fellow Texan, Leon Bridges. She spent July 2023 at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas with her Velvet Rodeo residency, which will resume for eight dates at the end of the year on November 30 and December 2, 3, 7, 9, 10, 14, and 16. She’s also released a cookbook, Y’all Eat Yet?: Welcome to The Pretty B*tchin’ Kitchen.

Photo Credit: Ben Tusi/Courtesy of Gibson/Essential Broadcast Media