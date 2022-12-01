Miranda Lambert Extends Las Vegas Residency

The Rodeo continues as Miranda Lambert extends her Las Vegas residency.

Lambert isn’t done with Sin City, as she announces 16 new dates of Velvet Rodeo at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood in 2023. The shows will take place in the second half of the year, beginning in July, with one date in November and several in December. Shows are on July 7, 8, 12, 14, 15, 19, 21, and 22, November 30, and December 2, 3, 7, 9, 10, 14, and 16.

“We’re gonna keep the party goin in Vegas!” Lambert shared on Instagram alongside a video of her performing “Geraldene,” one of the songs on her latest album, Palomino, onstage in a rhinestone-clad jumpsuit. Her brother, Luke Lambert, responded in the comment section with an assortment of fire, cowboy hat, and running horse emojis while The War and Treaty replied, “[you’re] Brilliant and Gorgeous,” with a fire and heart emoji.

Lambert has already performed 11 shows and will continue with previously announced dates this month on December 3, 4, 8, 10, and 11, as well as multiple sets in March and April 2023. Velvet Rodeo officially launched in September, featuring Lambert performing several of her chart-topping hits and fan-favorite album cuts. “Velvet Rodeo takes you on a journey from my early music to today,” Lambert described in a previous post as she sang one of her signature hits, “Gunpowder and Lead.”

Tickets for the new dates go on sale to the public on Friday (Dec. 9) at 1 p.m. ET, while Lambert’s fans will have access to a pre-sale on Monday (Dec. 5) at 1 p.m. ET. One dollar from every ticket purchased will be donated to Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation, which encourages pet adoption from shelters and provides resources to animals in need.

“Velvet Rodeo” is also the name of the country star’s new perfume through her clothing and lifestyle brand, Idyllwind, that’s sold at Boot Barn.

Photo Credit: Robert Ascroft for foureleven . agency; Courtesy EB Media