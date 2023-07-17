Miranda Lambert Stops Show Over Audience Members’ Selfie Session

Over the weekend, Miranda Lambert made it clear that she hopes fans will put their phones away and focus on the music while attending her shows. During the July 15 performance of her ongoing Velvet Rodeo residency in Las Vegas, the country star was about to begin her intimate song, “Tin Man,” when she suddenly signaled to her band that she needed to pause.

Videos by American Songwriter

“I’m gonna stop right here for a second, I’m sorry,” Lambert explained. “These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song. It’s pissing me off a little bit.”

A now-viral TikTok video shows the moment when the 39-year-old country hitmaker called out a group of women near the front row who were snapping photos while Lambert was on stage.

“I don’t like it. At all,” she continued. “We’re here to hear some country music tonight. I’m singing some country damn music.”

Lambert’s comments have drawn mixed reactions from fans on social media, leading to discussions about proper etiquette for concertgoers. While some agreed with Lambert that the focus should be on watching the show rather than taking selfies, others argued the attendees who paid for admission had the right to take as many snapshots as they wanted during the set.

The conduct of fans at live shows has been a hot topic in recent weeks, thanks to a sudden increase in artists being hit by objects thrown by audience members during concerts. Harry Styles, Kelsea Ballerini, Billie Eilish, and Drake are just a few of the artists who have been struck by items tossed by fans while performing on stage.

RELATED: Billie Eilish Opens Up About Fans Throwing Objects at Artists on Stage

Lambert’s Velvet Rodeo residency, held at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, will continue through December 16. Find a complete list of upcoming tour dates at Miranda Lambert’s official website.

(Photo Credit: Robert Ascroft for foureleven . agency)