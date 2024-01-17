Miranda Lambert Discusses the Different Yet Equally Important Feedback She Gets from Her Mom and Husband

Miranda Lambert released her self-titled debut album in 2001. Since then, her career has been packed with awards, accolades, and achievements. She has taken home a trophy case full of awards from the Grammys, CMA Awards, and ACM Awards. Lambert has also had seven albums go to No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart. Those albums produced six singles that went to the top of the Country Airplay chart. However, she couldn’t do it alone.

Lambert has a strong team of musicians, friends, and other industry professionals behind her. More importantly, her mother and husband support her unconditionally. Her mom hypes her up and is always there for her. Her husband, on the other hand, keeps her grounded by giving his honest feedback. The “Gunpowder and Lead” singer talked about how important their support is on a recent episode of the Tamron Hall Show.

Miranda Lambert Talks About the Importance of Her Family’s Support

During her appearance on the show, she revealed that her mother is her biggest fan. Lambert said she’s “more of a hype girl,” and cheers her on no matter what. “I mean I couldn’t do any of this without her. We had eight shows and she came to nine. I think my mom was here when no one else was,” she said.

Her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, is a little different. “My husband tells me the truth,” she said. “He gives me harsh reality, and I love it.”

“I like to say that he calls me on my sh-t, which I love because everybody needs somebody in their life like a truth-teller. He’s very New York about it,” she explained.

Even though their style of feedback differs drastically, Lambert’s mom and husband have one thing in common. They’re both “so proud” of what she’s doing with her life and career. They’ve been there “every step of the way,” she said.

Lambert’s family will have even more to be proud of soon. She’s currently working on new music. Earlier this month, she announced that she wrote three songs in one day with her Pistol Annies bandmate Ashley Monroe and country up-and-comer Stephen Wilson Jr.

