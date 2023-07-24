Miranda Lambert Points Out Fans “Shoot Tequila, Not Selfies” Shirt During Concert

Last week, Miranda Lambert called out a couple of fans who were “worried about their selfies and not listening to the songs” during a date of her Las Vegas residency. This week, Lambert has doubled down on that idea, commenting on a fan’s shirt that read “Shoot Tequila, Not Selfies.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Lambert pointed out the shirt during an break between songs. “Her shirt says, ‘Shoot Tequila, Not Selfies,'” Lambert called out to the crowd. “She said it, I didn’t. It’s badass!” After gaining Lambert’s attention the fans extended a shot to the country icon. Lambert wasted no time taking the shot with the fan in solidarity with her shirt’s message.

Check out the interaction, below.

The video of Lambert calling out the selfie-taking fans quickly went viral after being posted to TikTok. The country singer was about to perform “Tin Man” when she noticed the distracted pair of concertgoers.

“I’m gonna stop right here for a second, I’m sorry,” Lambert can be heard saying in the video. “These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song. It’s pissing me off a little bit.

“I don’t like it. At all,” she continued. “We’re here to hear some country music tonight. I’m singing some country damn music.”

The call-out has spurred on mixed emotions from Lambert’s fans. While some have stood behind Lambert’s decision and agreed that she should be able to dictate the environment of her own show, others have said her anger was misplaced and uncalled for. The opposition has said that if an audience member buys a ticket they should be able to enjoy the show in whatever way they please.

Next month, Lambert will take a brief break from her Las Vegas residency to play a couple of one-night stands. The residency will return on November 30 and continue through December 16. Find the full run of dates, HERE.

Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage