Miranda Lambert Unites With Country Star at Band Together Texas for a “Country Collab You Don’t See Everyday”

With Texans still dealing with the aftermath of the flood that killed over 130 people, country music took it upon itself to lend a helping hand. Over the last few weeks, several country stars offered sizable donations to the victims and their families. And on Sunday, numerous singers like Parker McCollum, Cody Johnson, Ronnie Dunn, Ryan Bingham, Miranda Lambert, and more took the stage for the Band Together Texas benefit concert. While thrilled to help Texans in a time of need, Lambert had a surprise for fans when she welcomed Jason Aldean to help her perform “Amarillo Sky.”

When putting together the concert, organizers reached out to country music to help raise money for the victims. And one of those people happened to be Kelly Clarkson. Although wanting to take part in the charity event, the singer needed to step away after her former husband, Brandon Blackstock, passed away. Looking for a replacement, Aldean just happened to be in town.

While performing in the Lone Star State, Lambert knew she couldn’t end her set without at least one song surrounding Texas. Having more than a few hits to pick from, she felt like “Amarillo Sky” was the best choice. But again, wanting to share the stage, Aldean joined her to perform the song he released back in 2005. Although written by Big Kenny, John Rich, Rodney Clawson, and Bart Pursley, Aldean covered the song for his debut self-titled album.

Miranda Lambert Helps Raise Millions For Texas Flood Relief

Taking fans back to 2005, the audience loved the special performance that included lyrics surrounding a farmer dealing with hardships and setbacks. Seeming to mirror the pain that many Texans felt, fans commented on the video, simply calling it “amazing.”

As for Aldean, his contribution to the Band Together Texas concert worked perfectly, as he was already in town. Taking place at the Moody Center in Austin, the country singer performed at the venue the night before, thanks to his Full Throttle Tour 2025. Aldean jumped at the chance to give back to the fans and victims.

With the goal of raising money, it appeared that the concert exceeded expectations as it raised over $8.5 million for charity. The Band Together Texas concert proved once again how country music shows up when it matters most.

(Photo by Chris Polk/ACMA2017/Getty Images for ACM)