“It Ain’t My Size”: Miranda Lambert’s Priceless Reaction To Fan Tossing Bra Onstage

Miranda Lambert has been busy since launching her own Big Loud imprint, Big Loud Texas. Although not doing a full-scale tour this year, fans have still had plenty of opportunities to see the “Kerosene” singer, 41, live. During a recent show in New Mexico, one fan expressed their excitement in a creative way — and Lambert had the perfect response.

As Miranda Lambert prepared to sing her 2011 song “Baggage Claim” at the Lea County Fairgrounds in Lovington, New Mexico, a concertgoer chucked a bra onto the stage. Fortunately, after 20 years of performing, the nine-time ACM Female Vocalist of the Year knows how to roll with the punches.

“Who threw this bra up here? Okay. It’s been a while, but thank you,” Lambert said. “It ain’t my size, I’m gonna hang it right here [on the mic stand.]”

She continued, “It’s perfect timing because this one’s for the ladies tonight.”

Apparently, bra-tossing is becoming a time-honored tradition at country music concerts. Riley Green once made the mistake of picking up a “sticky bra” — a thin, adhesive-lined strapless garment — that someone had tossed onto the stage.

“I don’t recommend throwing those onstage; I’m not gonna pick any more up,” Green told Billboard. “I fell for it once.”

Miranda Lambert Is Live-Streaming Her Texas Flood Benefit Concert Tonight

Seeing her home state of Texas reeling from deadly flash floods last month, Miranda Lambert knew she had to do something. Beginning at 7 p.m. Central tonight (Sunday, Aug. 17), she and fellow Texan Parker McCollum will kick off Band Together Texas. All proceeds will support communities impacted by the July 4 flooding that killed nearly 140 people.

Taking place at the Moody Center in downtown Austin, Texas, the concert features Texas legends like Wade Bowen, Ronnie Dunn, Cody Johnson, Lyle Lovett, and Lukas Nelson.

If you couldn’t score tickets, don’t worry. Last week, Lambert revealed plans to live-stream the show on her YouTube channel.

“I feel helpless like everybody else,” she admitted during an interview last month. “But I know more than anything that Texans help Texans.”

Featured image by Mickey Bernal/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)