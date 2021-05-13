Modern English Reschedule North American ‘After the Snow’ Tour, Perform Album in its Entirety

Modern English have rescheduled the North American dates of their After The Snow tour, centered around their 1982 album of the same name, which the band will perform in its entirety, along with other songs from a catalog spanning 40 years. Kicking off on Aug. 31 in Minneapolis, the tour will continue through Sept. 19, wrapping with a three-night close at The Big E in Springfield, Massachusetts.

To accompany the tour announcement, the band is also offering a downloadable “Lockdown Version” of their After The Snow hit “I Melt With You” with proceeds from the sale of the track benefiting The National Independent Venue Association, which supports independent venues and promoters throughout the United States.

In September 2020, the band also performed After the Snow, a follow up to their 1981 debut Mesh & Lace, and an album that shifted the band from its more post-punk 4AD roots to one weaved into the New Wave movement of the time. Produced by Hugh Jones (Echo and the Bunnymen, Simple Minds), After the Snow was a pivotal shift for the band along with the deliverance of “I Melt With You,” which received a 2020 BMI Lifetime Achievement Award for its six million radio plays.

Releasing their eighth album, Take Me To The Trees in 2017, the band, Grey, along with guitarist Gary McDowell, bassist Michael Conroy, keyboardist Stephen Walker, and drummer Roy Martin, recently performed After The Snow during a livestreamed concert from Indigo at the O2 in London during September 2020, and will continue to add more tour dates for spring and summer 2022.

“We can’t wait to explode back on stage,” says Grey. “It’s been a tough year for everyone and we want to bring some energy and excitement to everybody. We look forward to seeing you and all being together in the same room.“

Check out our Behind the Song on “I Melt With You” here.

Modern English After The Snow Tour Dates:

AUGUST

31 – Minneapolis, MN – Turf Club *



SEPTEMBER

01 – Chicago, IL – SPACE *

03 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest #

04 – Three Oaks, MI – The Acorn *

05 – Detroit, MI – Magic Bag *

08 – New York, NY – Sony Hall

10 – Asbury Park, NJ – Asbury Lanes ^

11 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Casino

12 – Amityville, NY – The Warehouse ^

14 – Pittsburgh, PA – Crafthouse ^

15 – Philadelphia, PA – Ardmore Music Hall ^

17 – West Springfield, MA – The Big E

18 – West Springfield, MA – The Big E

19 – West Springfield, MA – The Big E

* = Ganser supporting

# = festival appearance

^ = Bootblacks supporting