Morgan Wallen Fans Slam ACM Nods as Megan Moroney, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley, & Lainey Wilson Lead

On May 17, the music industry will celebrate the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards. Getting fans excited for hit performances by Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, and more, the producers released the full list of nominees for this year’s ceremony. And it should come as no surprise that the ladies are leading the way, as Wilson, Lambert, and Ella Langley had massive years. But even they couldn’t compete against Megan Moroney. Yet with Morgan Wallen coming off a record-breaking year of his own, some fans couldn’t help but question where he stood among the nominees.

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No matter the awards, there will always be drama surrounding the list of nominees. But first, looking at the singers with the most nominations, Lambert gained eight, with both Langley and Wilson receiving seven each. When it came to Moroney, she didn’t follow the singers as she snagged nine nominations.

On the male side of country music, Chris Stapleton, the reigning Male Artist of the Year winner, earned six nominations. Holding the most nominations among the males, Zach Top was right behind him with five nominations, including Song and Single of the Year for “I Never Lie.” But what about Wallen?

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Fans Refuse To Watch The ACM Awards After Morgan Wallen’s Exclusion

There is no denying the success of Wallen’s 2025 album, I’m the Problem. Embracing both commercial success and chart dominance, the album helped cement Wallen as one of the biggest names in country music today. On the charts, I’m the Problem peaked at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 and the US Top Country Albums chart. That was just the beginning. Going international, Wallen hit No. 1 on the UK Country Albums and the UK Albums charts.

Although one of the biggest releases in 2025, the ACM Awards only placed him in three categories. Album of the Year (I’m The Problem), Artist-Songwriter of the Year, and Entertainer of the Year. While big categories, fans weren’t remotely pleased.

“The fact that MW is not even in the male category at all is wild.” “Still nominating Morgan Wallen but they ain’t going to let him win. He should been winning the past few years.” HOW is Morgan Wallen not nominated to best Male Artist? That reeks. Nobody is doing what he is right now.” “Your exclusion of Morgan Wallen is one of the reasons I don’t watch anymore…. It’s ridiculous.”

While some fans might skip the ACM Awards in protest, for the rest – the ceremony will stream live on Prime Video on Sunday, May 17, at 8:00 p.m. ET. Held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, the ACM Awards will also be available on Amazon Music’s Twitch channel and the Amazon Music app.

(Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)