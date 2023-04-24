Morgan Wallen Apologizes for Cancelling Show—“I Am So Sorry”

Written by John Mendelsohn

After canceling a show this past Sunday (April 23) in Oxford, Mississippi, singer, and former The Voice contestant Morgan Wallen posted the reason behind the decision on his Instagram story. As it turns out, the country music singer had lost his voice. The concert was part of Wallen’s One Night At A Time World Tour, which promotes his new, 36-track album One Thing At A Time.

In the post, Wallen wrote, “After last night’s show I started losing my voice so I spent the day resting up, talking to my doctor, and working through my vocal exercises trying to get better. I really thought I’d be able to take the stage and it kills me to deliver this so close to showtime, but my voice is shot and I am unable to sing. All tickets will be refunded at point of purchase. I am so sorry, I promise you guys I tried everything I could.”

The Vaught Hemingway Stadium, where the concert was going to be held, presented a statement that was able to be viewed at the venue. The statement read, “Ladies and gentlemen, unfortunately, Morgan has lost his voice and is unable to perform tonight. Therefore, tonight’s show has been canceled. Please make your way safely to the stadium exits.”

Fans of Wallen’s were deeply disappointed by the show’s cancelation and brought their frustrations to Twitter. Twitter user @SouthernMama333 tweeted, “Completely disappointed in @MorganWallen!! Been sitting in this stadium for 3 hrs and he just announced the show is canceled!!! COMPLETE BULL****!!!”

Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images