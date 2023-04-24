Joe Bonamassa Announces Fall Tour Dates

Joe Bonamassa is hitting the road.
Videos by American Songwriter
Videos by American Songwriter
The legendary blues guitarist has set a 26-date fall tour that launches on October 23 at The Cannon Center in Memphis, Tennessee and continues until December 2 where it wraps at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida.
Along the way, Bonamassa will make stops at historic venues, including The Fabulous Fox in St. Louis, Missouri, and The Lyric in Baltimore, Maryland, along with a performance on Austin City Limits Live in Texas on October 29, the Tulsa Theater in Oklahoma on November 8 and many other cities.
Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday (April 28) at 10 a.m. local time, with a fan presale starting on Tuesday (April 25) at 10 a.m. local time.
The fall tour joins previously announced shows in the summer, with a 10-date engagement in May and August that takes Bonamassa to iconic venues like Red Rocks in Colorado and the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Bonamassa will perform a one-night-only show at the Hollywood Bowl on August 9 with an orchestra that’s set to be taped for his next live special. He recently released his latest live album, Tales of Time, which was recorded at Red Rocks in August 2022.
“This live show represents our most progressive and largest production to date, focusing on my most ambitious studio album to date,” Bonamassa said about Tales of Time in a statement. “My band was a force of nature on this show, and it truly was a special night.”
The musician is currently on tour in Europe that concludes on May 14 in Birmingham, England. Bonamassa’s latest studio album, Time Clocks, was released in 2021 and reached the Top 15 on the Billboard Independent Albums chart and the Top 25 on the Billboard Top Rock Albums chart.
Joe Bonamassa’s Fall Tour Dates:
October 23 – Memphis, TN – The Cannon Center
October 25 – Shreveport, LA – Shreveport Municipal Auditorium
October 27 – San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theatre
October 28 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre At Sugar Land
October 29 – Austin, TX – ACL Live
November 1 – Fayetteville, AR – Walton Arts Center
November 3 – Little Rock, AR – Robinson Performance Hall
November 4 – Grand Prairie, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre
November 5 – Oklahoma City, OK – Civic Center Music Hall
November 8 – Tulsa, OK – Tulsa Theater
November 10 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre
November 11 – St. Louis, MO – The Fabulous Fox
November 12 – Cedar Rapids, IA – Paramount Theatre
November 14 – Rochester, MN – Mayo Civic Center
November 15 – Rockford, IL – Coronado Performing Arts Center
November 17 – Fort Wayne, IN – Embassy Theatre
November 18 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre
November 19 – Columbus, OH – Palace Theatre
November 21 – Reading, PA – The Santander Performing Arts Center
November 22 – Providence, RI – Providence Performance Arts Center
November 24 – Springfield, MA – Symphony Hall
November 25 – Baltimore, MD – The Lyric
November 28 – Savannah, GA – Johnny Mercer Theatre
November 30 – Sarasota, FL – Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
December 1 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena
December 2 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live
Photo by Kit Wood/ Prospect PR