Morgan Wallen Hit With Hefty Fine for Performance at New England Patriots Stadium

While dealing with his fair share of mistakes and bad decisions, Morgan Wallen decided to step away from the press and focus on his music. Caring little about rumors or headlines, the singer released his latest album, I’m the Problem, back in May. His first album in two years, the singer completely took over country music. With the success of I’m the Problem still growing, Wallen decided to hit the road for a tour. And thanks to his recent performance, it appeared that the country star will have to pay a hefty fine for going past curfew.

For fans who happened to snag a ticket to a Wallen concert, they received a night full of great music, a few guest appearances, and memories they won’t soon forget. And when performing at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, fans got a special treat when the singer continued to play past his allotted time. Letting the energy of the stadium dictate his concerts, fans cheered when he played another song at 11:44 p.m.

That might not sound like a big deal, but Foxborough enforced a concert curfew that included no noise after 11:30 p.m. With Wallen blowing past the curfew, the city slapped him with a fine that included $0.25. And it wasn’t per minute but per attendee. Able to sell out an arena, Wallen now faced a fine of $15,705. According to the Boston Herald, “The Morgan Wallen concert on Friday night is being fined for exceeding the curfew, and his team is aware of this. The curfew was set for 11:30 p.m., but the last song began at 11:44 p.m. — 14 minutes past the cutoff.”

Morgan Wallen Walks Out With NFL Star

Although not a small chunk of change, Celebrity Net Worth estimated that Wallen was worth around $35 million. With the country singer dominating the airwaves thanks to his new album, he won’t need to start a GoFundMe anytime soon.

As for the concert, Wallen kicked off the night with a walkout that included NFL star Rob Gronkowski. And given Gronk’s persona, he didn’t disappoint as he offered Wallen one of his Super Bowl rings. Putting the ring on, Wallen flashed it to the camera as Gronk smashed a guitar on the floor.

With several stops to go before ending his tour, Wallen is sure to make a few more headlines before taking the stage at the Commonwealth Stadium on September 13th.

