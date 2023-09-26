Morgan Wallen Extends One Night at a Time World Tour Well Into 2024

Morgan Wallen fans who thought they wouldn’t be able to see the singer on his One Night At a Time World Tour can breathe a sigh of relief. The country singer announced this week that he’s extended it well into 2024.

As he revealed on social media, Wallen has added several more tour stops including 10 new stadium dates added for next year.

The additional dates will begin on April 4, 2024 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis and will conclude on August 8 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Each of the dates will include three openers that will rotate between Lainey Wilson, Bailey Zimmerman, Jon Pardi, Nate Smith, Lauren Watkins, Ella Langley, and Jelly Roll.

“Thank y’all for an insanely fun and fulfilling 2023 tour,” Wallen said in a press release. “It was impossible for me to hit every stadium that I wanted to in 2023, so we’re gonna keep this tour going in 2024. See y’all out there!”

He also wrote on social media that 2023 has been so big, and he’s ready to keep that feeling going. “Been one of the best years for me and my music so we’re gonna run it back,” Wallen wrote. “Same tour name, staying on this album and many more cities to visit.. I’ve got plans in mind to still single Cowgirls, Man Made A Bar and who knows maybe 98 Braves. Let’s keep this thing going.”

Fans must register in advance in order to purchase ticket. Registration is open through October 1. Ticketmaster will then alert fans through email if they were chosen for the ‘verified fan pre-sale’ program. Ticket and tour date information can be found here.

As reported by Billboard, Wallen’s album One Thing at a Time spent 12 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart after its release in March, which made it the longest running stint at the top for a country album in more than 20 years.

The country artist is nominated for CMA’s Entertainer of the Year award. The award ceremony is confirmed to air on November 8 at 8/7c on ABC.

And he’s not done yet — according to a recent report, Wallen might just be the next country star to open up a bar and restaurant in Nashville, Tennessee.

