Morgan Wallen Makes Country Music History, Breaks Records Previously Held By Shania Twain and Luke Combs

When Morgan Wallen dropped the 36-track behemoth One Thing At A Time last year, his only aim was to make fans ” laugh, smirk, cry, and think.” And it worked—so well that Wallen’s third album broke the Billboard 200 record for the most weeks at No. 1 by a country album. And now, the “You Proof” singer has shattered yet another record—this time for producing the most Top 10 singles in US Country Radio (Mediabase) chart history.

Videos by American Songwriter

Morgan Wallen Surpasses Shania Twain, Luke Combs

According to U.S. Radio Updater, One Thing At A Time has spawned eight Top 10 singles. This eclipses the previous record holders—Luke Comes with 2019’s What You See Is What You Get, and Shania Twain with 1997’s Come On Over. Both records yielded seven Top 10 singles.

.@MorganWallen is the only artist with multiple songs charting simultaneously in the Top 10 on this week’s published US Country Radio (Mediabase) chart this week.



Morgan achieves this with & “I Had Some Help” & “Cowgirls”. pic.twitter.com/NyYfttgzy1 — U.S. Radio Updater (@USRadioUpdater) June 2, 2024

Six of Wallen’s eight top 10 hits have reached No. 1, including “Last Night” and “Thinkin’ Bout Me.” “Cowgirls” recently cracked the Top 10, but is still charting. The genre-bending album was the “Man Made a Bar” singer’s highly-anticipated follow-up to 2021’s Dangerous The Double Album.

These aren’t the only successes Wallen is celebrating these days. In May, the East Tennessee native nabbed his second-ever Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper with the Post Malone collaboration “I Had Some Help.”

It’s either I am getting old or Morgan Wallen slaps — Rooky (@RookyKamiz) June 6, 2024

Is New Music Coming?

Morgan Wallen is still in the midst of promoting his latest album with his wildly successful One Thing At A Time tour. Recently, the 31-year-old country star posted an atmospheric photo from the studio to his Instagram stories. Wallen’s only commentary was the chef emoji, leading fans to believe he is “cooking” something up.

Recently, he has also shared clips of unreleased songs such as “Love Somebody,” “I Guess,” and “Lies, Lies, Lies.” Fans are frothing at the mouth to hear the full versions of those songs.

[RELATED: Morgan Wallen’s One Night At A Time Stadium Tour: Setlist Info]

Currently, however, the One Night At A Time tour is dominating the majority of Wallen’s time. The tour stops tonight (Thursday, June 6) in Virginia Beach. The CMA Award winner will continue through Minneapolis, Denver, Tampa, Charlotte, Arlington and Kansas City before wrapping up the U.S. leg of the tour August 9 in Las Vegas. The One Night At a Time tour then continues across the pond before concluding Sept. 8 in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured image by Jason Davis/Getty Images