Morgan Wallen Says Life “Got Pretty Dark” Over the Past Year

Morgan Wallen opened up about his growth over the past year and some of the darker times he experienced in a recent interview with Storme Warren on SiriusXM. 

Though Wallen didn’t directly address the 2021 video, which revealed him using a racial slur, he did admit to experiencing darker times recently.

“It got pretty dark for sure,” said the 29-year-old country singer. “I feel like I’m a pretty resilient person, and I’m a pretty happy person in general, but that was definitely a really difficult time. I feel like if [I] just stay true to who I knew I really was, we would come out all right.” He added, “There was definitely a few of them [lessons] that [have] been learned. I’m still trying to learn everything I can.”

In March, Wallen won Album of the Year for Dangerous: The Double Album at the 57th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards and appeared on the show to accept the honor. “When I started this album I was a kid,” said Wallen in his speech. “By the time I put it out, I was a father and that’s become more important to me than anything else. To my son, this album and this award will signify that his daddy was a fighter and that he chased his dreams and worked hard to make them a reality.”

Wallen also picked up a Billboard Music Award for Top Country Male Artist in May and was presented with the award by rapper Pusha T. A year after being banned from the show after the video of his slur went viral, Wallen also performed a mashup of his songs “Don’t Thank Jesus” and “Wasted on You” during the show.

“We oppose discrimination, harassment, or racism of any kind,” said the show producers MRC Live & Alternative in a statement prior to the Billboard Music Awards. “We believe in treating everyone with dignity and respect. After a thorough review and robust discussions internally and with the artist’s team, in which we found a demonstrated and ongoing commitment to meaningful work and outreach, we extended an invitation to participate in this year’s show.”

Wallen, who recently released a new single “You Proof” on his 29th birthday, said that he feels a greater sense of gratitude now. 

“I got a lot of great things going on, you know,” said the 29-year-old artist. “I think I’m happy as I’ve ever been. I can honestly say that. Obviously, I’ve had a lot of success, which doesn’t hurt … but I’m just in a really good place mentally. I got my little boy. I got my family. Everything is really good for me right now. So gratitude is at the top of my vocabulary.” 

