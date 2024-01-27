Morrissey “Receiving Medical Supervision,” Cancels 20th Anniversary ‘You Are the Quarry’ Shows in Since-Deleted Post

Morrissey has canceled his two You Are the Quarry 20th anniversary shows in Southern California for medical reasons. The singer announced the decision in now-deleted social media posts.

Morrissey was scheduled to perform at the Honda Center in Anaheim on Friday (January 26) and Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on Saturday (January 27). The singer planned to play the entire You Are the Quarry album in full at both concerts (via NME).

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Morrissey’s You Are the Quarry anniversary show on January 26 at Honda Center is canceled. Tickets will be automatically refunded to purchasers,” a now-removed Instagram post said. There was a similar message for the Kia Forum show.

The exact cause of the postponement was revealed a few days later as the singer is grappling with physical exhaustion and will need time to recover. “Morrissey is receiving medical supervision for physical exhaustion,” tour manager Donnie Knutson wrote on social media. “He has been ordered to rest for two weeks, and he will remain in Zurich.”

Morrissey’s Recent Struggles

The singer is scheduled to perform next in Mexico City before touring in South America. Morrissey has recently had a topsy-turvy couple of years. He has struggled to get his new album Bonfire of Teenagers released, blaming his former label Capitol Records for the delay and claiming the label is holding his music hostage.

“This album was recorded in January 2021 and Capitol signed it and didn’t release it, but they’re now prepared to give it back to me for a certain price,” Morrissey said.

The experience, he added, has left him feeling a bit drained. “It’s been quite traumatic and quite sad because when you record something, you want it to be available immediately and it was very much of the time. For me, it was a very personal thing and the fact that it hasn’t been released has been torture.”

It remains unclear whether Morrissey will reschedule the California shows. As of now, no other shows have been canceled.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images